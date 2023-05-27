Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TROY — Drake Stewart hurled a complete-game five-hitter with 12 strikeouts Saturday to lead Hartford-Fort Edward to a 5-1 Class D championship victory over Fort Ann in the Section II Baseball Tournament.

The Tanaforts (9-4), who won their first Section II title as a combined program, bunched four runs in the third inning, as freshman Braden Whitney belted a two-run double and John Gauthier followed with a two-run single. Dan Boucher added an RBI double in the sixth for a 5-0 lead.

The Cardinals (11-6), who lost in the Class D final for the third straight year, scored its only run in the sixth on Jake Lunt's sac fly.

Hartford last won a Section II title in 2006, while Fort Edward's last title was in 2003. Fort Ann last won in 2017.

Class D Championship H-FE;004;001;0 — 5;7;1 Fort Ann;000;001;0 — 1;5;1 WP — Drake Stewart. LP — Callon Sutliff. 2B — Zach Bartholomew (HFE), John Gauthier (HFE), Dan Boucher (HFE).