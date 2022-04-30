Hamilton's 7th-inning hit gives Witches a walk-off win

GREENWICH — Greenwich has won 10 of 11 Wasaren League baseball games this season. Some of them had dramatic endings.

The latest was Saturday, when Dutch Hamilton’s game-ending RBI single in the seventh inning lifted the Witches to a 5-4 victory over Stillwater. Greenwich previously had a walk-off win against Hoosic Valley and a couple of other one-run wins.

“For me it’s a good thing,” coach Quentin Jensen said. “It shows the guys know how to win and they’re not afraid to battle from behind. We’ve been down a lot lately, but no one ever gives up. ... It’s good because in sectionals, we’re likely to have a lot of close games. Everyone’s chipped in. It’s been a whole team effort.”

Stillwater took a 4-3 lead with two runs in the top of the sixth. Greenwich got two runners on with one out in the seventh when Joey Skiff reached on an error and Jesse Kuzmich singled. Jayden Hughes doubled to right-center to tie the game.

After an intentional walk to Parker Jamieson loaded the bases, Hamilton’s hit drove in the winning run.

Greenwich split games with Mechanicville earlier in the season, leaving both teams once-beaten in the league. There are two weeks left in the Wasaren League season, with sectionals to follow. The Witches have nine sectional titles, the last in 2016, and Jensen is hoping Greenwich has a shot at it this year.

“What I like is we have a good split of young and old on the team,” he said. “It’s a good, healthy mix, everybody’s bought in, everybody’s holding themselves accountable.”

Kuzmich had a double and two singles and Aidan Waite hit a home run for the Witches. Brody Burdo hit a home run and had two RBIs for Stillwater.

The two schools met a couple of months ago in the Class CC final of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament, with Stillwater winning.

Greenwich 5, Stillwater 4 Stillwater (3-7, 4-8);200;002;0 —;4;4;1 Greenwich (10-1, 11-3);101;100;2 —;5;12;1 WP — Joey Skiff. LP — Mike Campion. 2B — Carter Wichelns (Still), Jesse Kuzmich (Gre), Aidan McPhail (Gre), Jayden Hughes (Gre), Robert Barnes (Gre). HR — Brody Burdo (Still), Aidan Waite (Gre).

