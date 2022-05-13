Hadley-Luzerne wins Adirondack League consolation

HADLEY-LUZERNE 8, GRANVILLE 3
League: Adirondack League consolation
Hadley-Luzerne;125;000;0 —;8;5;2
Granville;100;001;1 —;3;6;3
WP — Tyler Plummer 5-1. LP — Caleb Nelson. 2B — Caleb Nelson (Gra), Nate Rathbun (Gra), Alex Torres (Gra).
Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Ryan Lott-Diamond 2-5, 2 RBI, Tyler Plummer 6 inn, 6k, 6 hits.
Granville highlights: Caleb Nelson 1-4, 2B, run, Nate Rathbun 1-3, 2B, Alex Torres 2-4, 2B, SB, Brent Perry 2-3, run.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne 8-5.
Notes: Tyler Plummer pitched six innings scattering six hits and collecting 6 strikeouts in the Eagles' Adirondack League consolation game win over Granville. Ryan Lott-Diamond came on in relief to start the seventh, allowing one hit and one run and went 2 for 5 at the plate. The Eagles plated five runs in the pivotal third inning on five walks and a hit batsman.