Hadley-Luzerne wins Adirondack League consolation

HADLEY-LUZERNE 8, GRANVILLE 3

Notes: Tyler Plummer pitched six innings scattering six hits and collecting 6 strikeouts in the Eagles' Adirondack League consolation game win over Granville. Ryan Lott-Diamond came on in relief to start the seventh, allowing one hit and one run and went 2 for 5 at the plate. The Eagles plated five runs in the pivotal third inning on five walks and a hit batsman.