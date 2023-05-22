SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jake Sparks hit a solo home run and Andrew Sparks and Carson Glover combined for six RBIs Monday to lead Hoosick Falls to an 11-5 Class CC semifinal win over Granville in the Section II Baseball Tournament.
Sparks scored four runs with only one at-bat, as he walked four times, three intentionally, to power the Panthers (14-8).
No. 2 seed Granville (13-2) bunched five hits and four runs in the third inning to pull within 5-4, getting a two-run single from Alex Torres and RBI hits by Cody Nelson and Don Woodell. Jake Sparks shut down the Golden Horde after that, holding them to one hit in the final four innings.
PHOTOS: Granville vs. Hoosick Falls baseball
Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.