Germantown rallies to defeat Cards in title game

  • 0

TROY — Jonathon Mollo tripled and scored the winning run on Logan Mcdonald's single in the seventh inning as Germantown beat Fort Ann 2-1 in the Class D final of the Section II Baseball Tournament at Joe Bruno Stadium on Saturday.

Fort Ann had scored in the first inning on Cullen Jackson's infield RBI single. But the Cardinals stranded 11 runners, many of them in scoring position.

Callon Sutliff pitched a strong game for Fort Ann, yielding only one hit before the seventh.

Check back later for a full story.

