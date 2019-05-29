{{featured_button_text}}

AMSTERDAM — After pulling off two upsets to reach the Class C semifinals, Greenwich's season ended with a 6-1 loss to second-seeded Fort Plain in the Section II Baseball Tournament.

Troy Butler took a no-hitter into the seventh inning for unbeaten Fort Plain, which eventually settled for a two-hitter. Carson Mosher had an RBI single for the Witches.

