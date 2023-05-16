Fort Ann and Saratoga Catholic received No. 1 seeds and Granville drew a second seed among local teams Tuesday as the pairings were announced for the Section II Baseball Tournament.

Sectional play begins Wednesday with opening-round games in Classes AA, A and B, and quarterfinals in all six classes set for Friday. Title games are scheduled between May 24-27 at Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy.

Fort Ann drew the top seed in Class D, after two years of falling to Germantown in back-to-back 2-1 championship losses. The Cardinals have a bye to Monday's semifinals, and could get a rematch with the Clippers at Kelts Stadium in Waterford.

"We're proud of where we're at, but we have some heavy lifting to do yet," said Fort Ann coach OC West, whose team is 9-5 overall. "The road goes through Germantown until it doesn't. They're the two-time defending champs. We're due against them, that's for sure, but it's not going to be an easy task."

Hartford-Fort Edward is the second seed in Class D, and the Tanaforts get a bye to Monday's semifinals against either Argyle or North Warren, who clash Friday at Argyle. All are Adirondack League teams, like Fort Ann.

"Our league was really competitive this year. Some of the teams that finished ahead of us are top seeds in Class C and CC," West said. "We have the potential to be the team if we show up and put all the pieces together."

The Class D semifinal winners meet on May 27 at 4 p.m. at Joe Bruno Stadium.

"I told the kids, 'We've got to get there first. May 27 doesn't happen unless you win May 22,'" West said.

Foothills Council champion Queensbury received a No. 3 seed in Class A and is scheduled to host defending state champion Averill Park on Friday in a 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal.

"I like our chances. We're playing pretty well, our pitching has been excellent, our bats have been coming on strong, and I think we're peaking at the right time," Spartans coach Jason Gutheil said. "Our kids are ready and excited to take the next step."

Also in Class A, South Glens Falls is seeded 10th and plays Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Mohonasen.

Spa Catholic, fresh off giving longtime head coach Phonsey Lambert his 600th career win, is the top seed in Class C and plays host to Waterford in Friday's quarterfinals. Warrensburg is seeded third in the C's, and set to host Berne-Knox on Friday, while seventh-seeded Hadley-Luzerne goes to No. 2 Galway.

Adirondack League runner-up Granville drew the No. 2 seed in Class CC behind defending Section II champion Chatham. The Golden Horde are scheduled to host No. 7 seed Greenwich on Friday at 4 p.m.

Also in Class CC, No. 4 seed Lake George — which defeated Granville 1-0 in the Adirondack League title game Sunday — hosts Maple Hill in Friday's quarterfinals, No. 6 Hoosick Falls is at Canajoharie and No. 8 Stillwater goes to Chatham.

Defending Section II champion Schuylerville drew the No. 7 seed in Class B, and is scheduled to face No. 10 seed Fonda on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Amsterdam's Shuttleworth Park.

Glens Falls got the 14th seed in Class B and must travel more than an hour south to face third-seeded Coxsackie-Athens in Wednesday's opening round.

In the Section VII tournament, Bolton-Schroon Lake-Newcomb plays Wednesday at Boquet Valley in a Class D quarterfinal, while Johnsburg-Minerva faces Chazy at Northeastern Clinton.

Section II Baseball Tournament CLASS AA Opening Round — Wednesday 9. Shaker at 8. Ballston Spa, 4 p.m. Quarterfinals — Friday Shaker/Ballston Spa winner at 1. Shenendehowa, 4 p.m. 5. Bethlehem at 4. Colonie, 4 p.m. 6. Guilderland vs. 3. Niskayuna at Central Park, 4:30 p.m. 7. CBA vs. 2. Saratoga Springs at East Side Rec, 4 p.m. CLASS A Opening Round — Wednesday 9. Scotia vs. 8. La Salle at Geer Field, 4:30 p.m. 10. South Glens Falls at 7. Mohonasen, 4:30 p.m. Quarterfinals — Friday Scotia/La Salle winner at 1. Albany Academy, 4 p.m. 5. Burnt Hills at 4. Amsterdam, 4 p.m. 6. Averill Park at 3. Queensbury, 4:30 p.m. South High/Mohonasen at 2. Columbia, 4 p.m. CLASS B Opening Round — Wednesday 1. Mechanicville, bye 9. Ravena at 8. Johnstown, 4:30 p.m. 12. Tamarac at 5. Taconic Hills, 4 p.m. 13. Hudson at 4. Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m. 14. Glens Falls vs. 3. Coxsackie-Athens at McQuade Park, 4 p.m. 11. Cohoes vs. 6. Catskill at Ricky Cramer Field, 4 p.m. 10. Fonda vs. 7. Schuylerville at Shuttleworth Park, 6 p.m. 2. Broadalbin-Perth, bye CLASS CC Quarterfinals — Friday 8. Stillwater at 1. Chatham, TBA 5. Maple Hill at 4. Lake George, 4:30 p.m. 6. Hoosick Falls at 3. Canajoharie, 4 p.m. 7. Greenwich at 2. Granville, 4 p.m. CLASS C Quarterfinals — Friday 8. Waterford at 1. Saratoga Catholic, 7 p.m. 5. Fort Plain at 4. Duanesburg, 4 p.m. 6. Berne-Knox at 3. Warrensburg, 4 p.m. 7. Hadley-Luzerne at 2. Galway, 4 p.m. CLASS D Quarterfinals — Friday 1. Fort Ann, bye 5. Mekeel Christian at 4. Germantown, 4:30 p.m. 6. North Warren at 3. Argyle, 4:30 p.m. 2. Hartford-Fort Edward, bye Section VII Tournament Class D Quarterfinals — Wednesday 6. Johnsburg-Minerva vs. 3. Chazy at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m. 5. Bolton-Schroon-Newcomb at 4. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.