Fort Ann moves on to Sect. II final

FORT ANN — Adam Winchell's solo home run plated the only run of the game as Fort Ann defeated Argyle 1-0 in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Baseball Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals will visit top-seeded Germantown on Tuesday in the championship game (4 p.m.). Fort Ann last won a sectional title in 2017.

Cullen Jackson pitched seven strong innings and got a lot of support in the field. Big plays by Justin Zeh and Jack Dornan robbed Argyle of hits. Jackson struck out nine.

Tyler Humiston pitched a strong game for Argyle, allowing only four hits over six innings.

Fort Ann improved to 10-5 overall while Argyle fell to 6-8. Saturday's game was delayed three hours because of wet field conditions.

Class D semifinal Argyle;000;000;0 —;0;2;2 Fort Ann;001;000;0 —;1;4;1 WP — Cullen Jackson (4-2). LP — Tyler Humiston. 2B — Dylan Brown (FA). HR — Adam Winchell (FA).

