Two players from Queensbury and one from South Glens Falls were named to the first team of the Foothills Council all-star baseball team.

Queensbury's Adrian Caron made the first team as a pitcher and as an outfielder, while teammate Tyler Spaulding was named to the first team as a shortstop. Dan Cohen of South Glens Falls earned first-team status as a pitcher and as a utility player.

Luke Sherman of Schuylerville made the first team as an outfielder.

Foothills Baseball All-Stars FIRST TEAM Pitchers: Andrew Wilson (Scotia), Noah Marshall (Am), Dan Cohen (SGF), Adrian Caron (QHS). Catcher: Spencer Cotugno (Am) First Base: Luke Tambasco (B-P). Second Base: Dane Dillenback (Glov). Shortstop: Tyler Spaulding (QHS). Third Base: Noah Marshall (Am). Outfield: Adrian Coran (QHS), Kyle Brown (Scotia), Kai Brennan (Am), Luke Sherman (Schy). Utility: Dan Cohen (SGF). Designated Hitter: Nicolino Bianco (B-P). SECOND TEAM Pitchers: Mike Magliocca (B-P), Manny Santos (Am), Ryan Dow (Schy), Logan Smith (QHS). Catcher: Derek Robinson (Scotia). First Base: Adrian Caron (QHS). Second Base: D.J. Wallace (B-P). Shortstop: Mike Magliocca (B-P). Third Base: Joe LaPan (Hud. Falls). Outfield: Sean Seely (QHS), Josh Ahrens (SGF), T.J. Platt (B-P), Brady Foss (Am). Utility: Anthony Luzadis (Schy). Designated Hitter: Ryan Allen (Scotia). HONORABLE MENTION Pitchers: Ryan Savoie (B-P), Zach Tallon (Jnt), Aiden Streeter (Scotia), Brenden Steinberg (Schy). Catcher: Carson Patrick (Schy). First Base: Alex Payne (Glov). Second Base: Brandon Stimpson (SGF). Shortstop: Manny Santos (Am). Third Base: Micah Forgette (Scotia). Outfield: Jackson Salaway (SGF), Ryan Reagan (Am), John Heimer (Glov), Jack Taylor (Scotia). Utility: Kyle Robare (Glov).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0