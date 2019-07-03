{{featured_button_text}}

Queensbury’s Jack Sylvia was named a first-team Foothills Council baseball all-star as a pitcher and designated hitter.

Other local players receiving first-team honors were pitchers Matt Chase of Queensbury, Connor Bovair of South Glens Falls, third baseman James Ward of Queensbury and outfielder Dylan Schrammel of South Glens Falls.

