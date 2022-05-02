Caron retires 21 in a row in QHS victory

QUEENSBURY — Adrian Caron came within one batter of a perfect game on Monday as Queensbury beat Hudson Falls 7-0 in Foothills Council baseball.

Leadoff hitter Joe LaPan singled through the right side to start the game for Hudson Falls. Queensbury’s outfielder made an unsuccessful try to throw LaPan out at first base.

After that, Caron was perfect. He retired the next 21 batters in order, 18 of them via strikeouts.

“He was fantastic,” coach Jason Gutheil said. “He had a really good fastball, his curve ball was exceptional and he mixed in a changeup at times.”

According to the school, Caron’s strikeout total was the second-most by a Queensbury pitcher in one game. Bill Anderson struck out 19 during a perfect game at Johnstown on April 25, 1988. Caron beat the record for Ks in a home game, surpassing Charlie Peltz’s 16-strikeout effort in 2013.

QHS 7, Hudson Falls 0

Hudson Falls 000 000 0 — 0 1 2

Queensbury (5-5, 6-8) 120 040 x — 7 6 0

WP — Adrian Caron (4-2). LP — Connor Rogers. 3B — Logan Smith (Q).

