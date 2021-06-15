Cards come up short in Class D baseball final

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON — Fort Ann has a long history in the Section II Baseball Tournament. The Cardinals appeared in their 24th sectional championship game on Tuesday.
This one came with a long journey — a 236-mile round-trip bus ride to Bard College — because the pandemic postseason offered no neutral sites.
The Cards lost by the slimmest of margins in Tuesday's Class D championship game. Germantown scored twice in the fourth inning and held on to beat Fort Ann 2-1.
"I couldn't be more proud of the guys," coach OC West said. "We struggled defensively (early in the season), but the last 14 innings we played in the sectional tournament, we allowed a grand total of two runs and we had one error."
Fort Ann had some baserunners in Tuesday's game, but couldn't get the hits to come at the right time. Adam Winchell led off the first inning with a triple. Cullen Jackson and Dylan Brown later singled.
The visitors had two runners on base in the sixth and Winchell scored on Jack Dornan's sacrifice fly. But that inning ended when the home-plate umpire called interference on a catcher's throw to third base.
Germantown had only two hits, but scored twice in the fourth after loading the bases. The runs scored on a passed ball and a sacrifice fly.
West said the Cardinals had to do some building this year with a roster that was young and full of infielders. West his outfield of sophomores Callon Sutliff and Dylan Brown and senior Justin Zeh ended up being very good.
"I thought we were going to be competitive, and as the year went on, I thought if we played our best baseball we could win the whole thing," West said. "We played great defense tonight, we just didn't bring the bats. ... We had some chances, we just couldn't put together timely hits.
"(Germantown) played a great defensive game, too. We put the ball in play and they didn't make an error. They repeatedly made the plays, that was the difference."
The Cardinals finished the season 10-6.
