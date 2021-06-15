Cards come up short in Class D baseball final

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON — Fort Ann has a long history in the Section II Baseball Tournament. The Cardinals appeared in their 24th sectional championship game on Tuesday.

This one came with a long journey — a 236-mile round-trip bus ride to Bard College — because the pandemic postseason offered no neutral sites.

The Cards lost by the slimmest of margins in Tuesday's Class D championship game. Germantown scored twice in the fourth inning and held on to beat Fort Ann 2-1.

"I couldn't be more proud of the guys," coach OC West said. "We struggled defensively (early in the season), but the last 14 innings we played in the sectional tournament, we allowed a grand total of two runs and we had one error."

Fort Ann had some baserunners in Tuesday's game, but couldn't get the hits to come at the right time. Adam Winchell led off the first inning with a triple. Cullen Jackson and Dylan Brown later singled.

The visitors had two runners on base in the sixth and Winchell scored on Jack Dornan's sacrifice fly. But that inning ended when the home-plate umpire called interference on a catcher's throw to third base.