CANTON — Lisbon's Trent Williams scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday, lifting the Golden Knights to a 5-4 baseball victory over Bolton-Schroon Lake in a Class D regional final.
B-SL (12-4) had taken a 4-0 lead in the second inning, but Lisbon battled back, getting the tying run on an RBI single from Isaac LaRock to set the stage for the winning run.
B-SL got RBI singles from Marvin Dobert and Cian Bresnahan in the second. Andrew Pelkey struck out 12 batters in the loss. Lisbon starter Ben LaRock struck out 11 before giving way to Griffen Walker, who pitched a scoreless seventh for the win.
