Black Horses rally, move on to state final

The Schuylerville baseball team, after winning Friday's state semifinal.

ENDWELL — Ryan Dow pitched a complete-game seven-hitter as Schuylerville beat Westhill 4-2 on Friday in a Class B semifinal of the State Baseball Tournament at Maine-Endwell High School.

The Black Horses will face the winner of a later semifinal between Spackenkill and Palmyra-Macedon. The state title will be decided Saturday at 10 a.m. at Binghamton University.

Dow struck out five and walked one. Schuylerville made good use of only three hits in game — a double by Griffin Brophy and singles by Mark Earley and Luke Sherman.

The Horses, down 2-0 at one point, put up three runs in fifth inning to take lead, scoring on an error, a sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch.

Check back later for a full story on this game.

