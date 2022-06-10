Black Horses rally, move on to state final (updated)

ENDWELL — Mayhem has a place in the Schuylerville baseball team's arsenal, and it showed up in the fifth inning of Friday's Class B state semifinal.

The Black Horses plated three runs with a crazy sequence of baserunning and Westhill errors on their way to a 4-2 victory at Maine-Endwell High School.

Coupled with another rugged performance from senior ace Ryan Dow, Schuylerville returned to the state finals, where they lost in 2019, the last time the state tournament was held.

"That's been our team all year: when we get runners on base, we try to make them throw the ball around and make plays," Schuylerville coach Darrin Renner said. "Our goal is to run — we have team speed, we hit at times, we're patient at the plate, we get our baserunners and we try to create mayhem."

The Black Horses (21-6) are scheduled to face Section IX champion Spackenkill for the Class B championship on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Binghamton University. Spackenkill (24-2) knocked off previously unbeaten Palmyra-Macedon 13-3.

With only three hits Friday, Schuylerville resorted to its forte: small ball, manufacturing runs by being aggressive on the bases and forcing fielders to act.

"That's been our philosophy all year — win the baserunning battle," senior catcher Carson Patrick said. "For a few innings, we were leaving all the runners on base, but we finally cracked through, had a good inning. We clawed and scrapped away and got it done."

"Especially when you get to this point, you get to sectionals, regionals, finals, people tighten up a little bit when they have to execute," Renner said. "So that's what we try to do — create a little mayhem and make something happen, and the guys did a good job executing late in the game."

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, the Horses scored on Dow's sac fly. In the fifth, Schuylerville loaded the bases on a walk, a base hit by Luke Sherman and an error on a bunt by Anthony Luzadis. An overthrow on an attempted 6-2-3 double play allowed Sherman to score the tying run. Griffin Brophy's sac bunt plated Luzadis, and Owen Sullivan slid home on a wild pitch for a 4-2 lead.

Meanwhile, on the mound, Dow shut out Westhill (18-5) over the final four innings to earn the complete-game win. While he allowed seven hits — including an RBI triple by Aiden Kerr and an RBI double by Tyler Campbell in the third — Dow finished with five strikeouts and one walk.

"We were really trying to burn the outside edge — that's what we've been working on all year, and today it came through, had some big strikeouts in big spots," said Dow, who plans to play football at RPI. "But I can't take any of the credit — these guys behind me made all the plays and I can't thank them enough."

"No matter what happens, whenever he gets runners on, he seems to get tougher," said Patrick, who tagged out a runner at home and caught another stealing. "He's got a nice three-pitch mix and he keeps guys off-balance. When he's going, it's hard to get hits off of him. He's tough — he's been there before and he knows how to win big games."

Added Renner: "I can't say enough about Ryan — if you look back at the sectional run he's had, the games he's thrown and how he's mixed up his pitches, he's a true pitcher out there. He's successful because he has a lot of heart and he scratches and claws and fights."

Renner said he has three pitchers ready to go for Saturday's state championship game — sophomore lefty Brenden Steinberg, and the Sherman brothers, Luke and Owen.

"The job is not done yet, we're going to continue to fight and we've got one more (Saturday)," Dow said. "Hopefully, we can come through with a 'W' — if not, it's been one heck of a season for all of us."

Class B State Semifinal Westhill;002;000;0 — 2;7;3 Schuylerville;000;130;x — 4;3;0 WP — Ryan Dow. LP — Tyler Campbell. 3B — Aiden Kerr (W). 2B — Griffin Brophy (S), Brady Richardson (W), Tyler Campbell (W), Ryan Campbell (W).

