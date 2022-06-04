Black Horses earn a trip to baseball's state semifinals

PLATTSBURGH — Schuylerville’s ticket to the state final four did not come easy.

Holding a 7-3 lead with one out and the bases juiced in the bottom of the seventh, Black Horses head coach Darrin Renner was forced to pull his righty ace Ryan Dow, who had reached the 125-pitch limit, and bring in southpaw Brenden Steinberg.

Steinberg answered his coach’s call and got Peru’s Landen Duprey to fly out to center field before striking out the Nighthawks’ Wyatt Premore, which was the final out of Schuylerville’s 7-3 Class B state regional baseball victory Saturday at Plattsburgh High School.

“It’s not his first time coming in when a situation has been tight, and he had a ton of movement on his fastball,” Renner said. “I called a curve at one point, and Carson (Patrick), our catcher, shook me off because he knew the movement on the fastball was so good. You have to give Brenden credit. He shut the door with the bases loaded and did not give up a thing.”

The Black Horses (20-6) advanced to play Section III’s Westhill at 2 p.m. on Friday at Maine-Endwell High School in the state semifinals. The Horses were a state finalist in 2019, when the tournament was last held.

Dow picked up the pitching win and allowed three earned runs on six hits and five walks to go along with 10 punchouts.

The Black Horses received contributions from up and down the lineup. Multi-hit days came from Owen Sherman, with a single and a double, and Luke Sherman, with two base knocks. Mark Earley drove in two runs, and Owen Sherman, Luke Sherman, Patrick and Adam DeGregory all recorded an RBI.

Schuylerville got out to an early lead with four runs in the opening frame. Earley delivered the big blow with a two-run single, which got the Black Horses off and running.

“I have to give Peru’s starter (Ryan) Maggy a lot of credit,” Renner said. “Our game plan was to be patient and work the zone, and he took that plan right away from us by attacking the zone. Luckily, we got aggressive and started ripping some balls.”

Maggy took the loss, but he certainly fought for the Nighthawks with an 11-strikeout performance that saw the Peru sophomore allow six earned runs on nine hits and two walks. Six of the last seven outs he recorded came via the punchout, and the other out resulted from an excellent pickoff move to first.

Maggy also saw success at the plate with two walks, a single and a run scored. Kash Palmer notched a single and a double to bolster the Nighthawks’ lineup, and Duprey singled and drove in all three of Peru’s runs.

Zach O’Connell scored twice and reached base three times via two walks and a one-bagger, while Premore singled and Jake Frechette walked.

Dow kept the Nighthawks quiet and allowed just two baserunners from the fourth through the sixth before the Nighthawks put forth one final push in the seventh.

Frechette walked before being forced out at second on a ground ball from Nolan Manchester. O’Connell and Maggy both drew walks to set the stage for the comeback that Steinberg shut down.

“This is a fantastic group for so many reasons,” Renner said. “Last year was a learning year, and this year we said would be a winning year. We got off to a 7-1 start this year and have not looked back. We are excited to see what’s next, and we really had a tough game against Peru here that should help us be ready for the next challenge.”

Class B Regional Final Schuylerville;400;300;0 — 7 9 1 Peru;102;000;0 — 3 6 2 WP — Dow. LP — Maggy. 2B — O. Sherman (Schy), Palmer (P).

