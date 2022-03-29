 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bartow leads Argyle past Bishop Gibbons

Carson Bartow struck out five and drove in two runs at the plate as Argyle beat Bishop Gibbons 7-2 on Tuesday.

ARGYLE 7, BISHOP GIBBONS 2

Non-league

Argyle;003;04; —;7;4;4

Bishop Gibbons;002;0; —;2;2;1

2B — Patrick Civitello (NDBG). 3B — Ben Cuthburt (Arg). HR — Colin Campbell (NDBG).

Argyle highlights: Ben Cuthburt, triple, RBI, 2 runs scored; Carson Bartow 2 RBIs, 4 IP, 2 hits allowed, 5 Ks, Nate Stanley, RBI single.

Notes: Argyle took a 3-2 lead into the fifth and tacked on four more runs before the game was suspended. 

