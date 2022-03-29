Bartow leads Argyle past Bishop Gibbons

Carson Bartow struck out five and drove in two runs at the plate as Argyle beat Bishop Gibbons 7-2 on Tuesday.
ARGYLE 7, BISHOP GIBBONS 2
Non-league
Argyle;003;04; —;7;4;4
Bishop Gibbons;002;0; —;2;2;1
2B — Patrick Civitello (NDBG). 3B — Ben Cuthburt (Arg). HR — Colin Campbell (NDBG).
Argyle highlights: Ben Cuthburt, triple, RBI, 2 runs scored; Carson Bartow 2 RBIs, 4 IP, 2 hits allowed, 5 Ks, Nate Stanley, RBI single.
Notes: Argyle took a 3-2 lead into the fifth and tacked on four more runs before the game was suspended.