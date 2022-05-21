Argyle moves on to Class D semifinals

Notes: A complete game from Carsen Bartow and the bats of Luke Kingsley and Shea Squires led Argyle to an upset win over third-seeded St. Johnsville on Friday. Kingsley had two doubles and two runs for the Scots while Shea Squires drove in the eventual game-winning run with a triple in the sixth. The Scots avenged sectional losses to St. Johnsville in soccer and basketball earlier this year. For St. Johnsville, Mason Snell had an RBI double and was dominant on the mound, striking out 15 and only allowing three hits.