Anderson remembered for baseball prowess

Anderson’s 1988 season at Queensbury was the stuff of high school legend: a 12-0 record with three no-hitters, including one perfect game with 19 strikeouts against Johnstown. He racked up 140 strikeouts and just nine walks in 85 innings pitched — a state record — and did not allow a single earned run.

“All of the competition was trying to get a run off of him,” Marra said. “For a high school player to throw as hard as he did with the accuracy he had is truly remarkable. He was in the low-90s with pinpoint accuracy.”

Current Queensbury baseball coach Jason Gutheil, a South Glens Falls graduate, first faced Anderson the summer after his freshman year, in American Legion ball.

“He wasn’t a big guy — Billy wasn’t more than 160, 170 (pounds) — but he was throwing 90 miles an hour,” Gutheil said. “He had a great fastball, great curveball. As a young player, my eyes were opened to his ability.”

“He was a very competitive kid,” Marra recalled. “The only thing I had to get on him about was, if something didn’t go right, he would get down on himself. He was a dream to coach.”

A three-sport standout — he played quarterback in football and guard in basketball — Anderson went on to play NCAA Division I baseball at George Washington University.