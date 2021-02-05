Area schools scramble to put together schedules

High school athletic directors have been scrambling the past few days, trying to mash together schedules for winter sports seasons once thought to be lost.
Warren County gave the go-ahead on Friday for “higher risk” sports — including basketball, ice hockey, cheer and wrestling. Saratoga County had given its schools the green light on Thursday. Washington County is still prohibiting play in those sports.
In addition, Glens Falls may reconsider an earlier decision to pull out of all winter sports. Glens Falls athletic director Chip Corlew said there have been discussions within his school about returning to winter sports play.
When (and if) play begins, the league structure may be unlike anything seen before in the area.
Many area schools are seeking to play games only within their own counties. That would eliminate the danger of having schedules upended if coronavirus infections caused one county to stop playing, but not another.
Sports are back on in Warren and Saratoga counties.
Saratoga County teams are putting together a hybrid league made up of South Glens Falls, Schuylerville, Corinth, Stillwater, Waterford, Galway, Mechanicville and Saratoga Catholic. Those schools would offer boys and girls JV and varsity basketball, cheerleading and ice hockey. Wrestling would not be offered.
Schuylerville athletic director John Bowen said those schools plan to keep that arrangement even if other opponents become available.
Adirondack League president Dan Ward said his league is planning to divide up by county. Lake George, Hadley-Luzerne, North Warren and Warrensburg would play each other in Warren County. Argyle, Fort Edward, Fort Ann, Hartford, Salem, Whitehall and Granville would play together if Washington County allows play.
Ward said he was unsure if there were enough schools willing to wrestle to host competitions in that sport. It was also uncertain whether schools could offer competition below the varsity level.
Finding dance partners for local Foothills Council schools may be problematic. Queensbury and Glens Falls are the only large schools in Warren County, and Hudson Falls is the only Foothills school in Washington County.
Ward said Adirondack League schools haven’t ruled out playing other schools inside their counties. So it’s conceivable Queensbury or Glens Falls could join the four Adirondack teams in Warren County, though there would be a big difference in school sizes. It’s also possible that Cambridge, Greenwich or Hudson Falls could ask to join the Washington County Adirondack teams.
Queensbury athletic director Rich Keys said he’s unsure where his school would find its opponents. Among the possibilities would be to seek games against the bigger schools in Saratoga County — Ballston Spa, Shenendehowa, Burnt Hills and Saratoga High.
“We’ll try to play who we can play,” Keys said.
All of these scheduling issues are contingent on whether individual schools decide to move ahead with higher risk sports. Keys said the Queensbury Board of Education will meet on Monday, and he doesn’t know what it will decide. Corlew said Glens Falls would discuss possible winter sports play on Monday.
Teams in Warren and Saratoga counties can begin to practice as soon as their schools approve moving forward. A minimum of six practices must be held in most sports before competition can take place, so the first games are likely to be held the week of Feb. 15.
