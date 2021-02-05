Area schools scramble to put together schedules

High school athletic directors have been scrambling the past few days, trying to mash together schedules for winter sports seasons once thought to be lost.

Warren County gave the go-ahead on Friday for “higher risk” sports — including basketball, ice hockey, cheer and wrestling. Saratoga County had given its schools the green light on Thursday. Washington County is still prohibiting play in those sports.

In addition, Glens Falls may reconsider an earlier decision to pull out of all winter sports. Glens Falls athletic director Chip Corlew said there have been discussions within his school about returning to winter sports play.

When (and if) play begins, the league structure may be unlike anything seen before in the area.

Many area schools are seeking to play games only within their own counties. That would eliminate the danger of having schedules upended if coronavirus infections caused one county to stop playing, but not another.

Saratoga County teams are putting together a hybrid league made up of South Glens Falls, Schuylerville, Corinth, Stillwater, Waterford, Galway, Mechanicville and Saratoga Catholic. Those schools would offer boys and girls JV and varsity basketball, cheerleading and ice hockey. Wrestling would not be offered.