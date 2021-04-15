Adirondack League updates spectator policies

The Adirondack League on Thursday announced some changes to its spectator policies for the rest of the Fall II season, to make it easier to recognize senior athletes.
The league's press release said they are recommendations, leaving their implementation up to individual schools and venues.
For volleyball, the release said it was recommending "two spectators per senior athlete may attend if (the) home school can host that number of spectators safely."
The league is also allowing for senior recognition ceremonies at golf and cross country, although they would be held in parking lots as spectators are not allowed on the courses.
The league has been allowing outdoor sports (soccer, field hockey and football) to have two spectators designated per player. Golden Goal Sports Park plans to allow two spectators per senior athlete for designated Senior Games for soccer.
For all sports, spectators must continue to:
- report to the site personnel and complete health screening and contact tracing paperwork
- wear a mask at all times
- follow the site personnel's direction about the location where he/she can be located for viewing of the contest/s
- maintain at least 6 feet of social distance from all others that reside outside their household.
League president Dan Ward, the Fort Edward Superintendent, said in the release that the league thanked parents, student athletes and community members for their patience during the winter and Fall II seasons.
The league press release also said it hopes to announce policies for the spring season on April 23. The spring season is set to begin on April 25, overlapping by one week with the May 1 end of the Fall II season.
Foothills Council president Steve Nolan of Amsterdam said the league would be meeting Friday to discuss updates to its spectator policies.