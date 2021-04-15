Adirondack League updates spectator policies

The Adirondack League on Thursday announced some changes to its spectator policies for the rest of the Fall II season, to make it easier to recognize senior athletes.

The league's press release said they are recommendations, leaving their implementation up to individual schools and venues.

For volleyball, the release said it was recommending "two spectators per senior athlete may attend if (the) home school can host that number of spectators safely."

The league is also allowing for senior recognition ceremonies at golf and cross country, although they would be held in parking lots as spectators are not allowed on the courses.

The league has been allowing outdoor sports (soccer, field hockey and football) to have two spectators designated per player. Golden Goal Sports Park plans to allow two spectators per senior athlete for designated Senior Games for soccer.

For all sports, spectators must continue to: