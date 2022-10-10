HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: B-W wins Old Forge tourney; Cards win M.H. consolation (corrected)

Kara Bacon was named tournament MVP and Hope Sherman recorded another shutout as Bolton-Warrensburg beat Town of Webb 5-0 in the championship game of the Old Forge girls soccer tournament on Sunday night.

Bacon scored twice and Ella Moskov once as B-W (12-2) pulled out to a 3-0 lead at halftime. Hailey Goodspeed and Moskov netted second-half goals.

Sherman made 15 saves in her ninth shutout of the season.

FORT ANN 3, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 1: Brooke Wright and Natalie Cody scored late second-half goals as Fort Ann won the consolation game of the Maple Hill girls soccer tournament on Monday.

Paige Trzaskos scored on a pass from Angel Aratare in the first half, but Lyndsey Pratt tied the game for Berlin-New Lebanon 13 minutes later. Brooke Wright put the Cardinals on top with 9:31 left on Olivia Winchell’s assist and Riley Echeandia set up Cody’s insurance goal with 2:13 left on the clock.

Baylee Wright made four saves in goal for the 8-3-3 Cardinals.

FIELD HOCKEY

GRANVILLE 4, COXSACKIE-ATHENS 0: Goalie Megan Decker made four saves for the shutout as the Golden Horde posted a non-league win.

Haylie Barber had two goals and an assist for the Horde. Raegan Swain and Alyssa Martindale also scored. MaKenna McKnight and Melissa Beaver added assists.

SARATOGA 6, GLENS FALLS 0: Aubrey Ide recorded four goals and Allie Shamberger scored twice as the Blue Streaks beat Glens Falls in a non-league game. Maggie Goodwin made 16 saves for the Indians.

HOOSICK FALLS 8, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 0: Emma McCart scored three times as the 14-0 Panthers won a game played at Afrim’s Sports.

Tatum Hickey scored twice. Brooke Tonneson, Megan Marcoux and Ava Kasulinous also found the cage.

BOYS SOCCER

HADLEY-LUZERNE 6, THE KING’S SCHOOL 1: Mason Conklin had a hat trick and Caeden Wilson scored twice as the Eagles won a non-leaguer under the lights.

Evan Kader also scored for Hadley-Luzerne. The second half was played with a heavy fog hanging over the field.

William Patterson scored for The King’s School.

SCHROON LAKE 6, FORT ANN 3: Logan Bush scored four times in the second half as the Wildcats rallied for a non-league win. Isaiah Pelkey and Ronan Deslauriers also recorded goals.

Anthony Marino, Riley Barnes and Callon Sutliff scored for the Cardinals.

NOTE: The roundup has been updated to reflect a scoring change in the Fort Ann game.