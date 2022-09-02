HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: B-W claims tournament title; QHS downs Averill Park

STILLWATER — Kara Bacon scored with 8:22 remaining in the first half as Bolton-Warrensburg posted a 1-0 win against the host team in the championship game of the Stillwater girls soccer tournament on Friday.

Ella Moscov played a through ball to set up Bacon’s breakaway for the winning goal. Hope Sherman made 15 saves in goal and the B-W defense of Kailey Bacon, Karla Sherman, Maille Kelly and Caitlin O’Donnell recorded its second straight shutout.

Miranda Price made 12 saves in goal for Stillwater.

QUEENSBURY 1, AVERILL PARK 0: Ava Stewart scored the game-winning goal as the Spartans beat Averill Park in a rematch of last year’s Class A final.

Stewart scored with 20 minutes left in regulation on a Meredith Montgomery assist. Shea Canavan made one save to get the shutout in a defensive game that produced few shots.

Queensbury won the Section II title last year with a 2-1 victory over Averill Park.

SCHUYLERVILLE 1, B-P 0: Victoria Piteri scored the only goal of the game as the Black Horses opened their Foothills schedule with a win over Broadalbin-Perth.

Alayna Wian set up the lone goal. Taylor Barraclough made five saves for the shutout.

SCOTIA 2, GLENS FALLS 0: Lily Dempsey and Susan Sidlauskas scored goals as Scotia opened the season with a victory over Glens Falls at Morse Athletic Complex.

Sarah Wolfstich made nine saves in goal for Glens Falls.

AMSTERDAM 2, SOUTH HIGH 1: Madisyn Meca and Madison Cebula scored for the Rams in a Foothills Council opener for both teams. Elena Kennedy made 11 saves in goal for South High.

SARATOGA 2, MECHANICVILLE 1: Olivia Goodman made 10 saves and Saratoga scored the deciding goal in the second half to beat Mechanicville in a non-league game.

Maddy Hopeck scored off a Madison Daley assist for Mechanicville. Ava Grimmick stopped 12 shots in goal.

CAMBRIDGE 3, WHITEHALL 0: Mia Alpy, Tristann Crandall and Addison Gates scored as Cambridge shut out Whitehall in a non-league game. Sam Crandall picked up two assists. Lexie Pederson made six saves for the shutout.

SALEM 14, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0: Sophia Keays scored eight goals as the Generals opened up with a non-league win on Thursday.

Jenna McCauliffe and Kayla McCauliffe added two goals each. Elena Quartararo and Riley Gallagher also scored. Sierra Phillips had four assists.

Sara Wenke made 21 saves for Spa Catholic.

Boys soccer

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 2, STILLWATER 1 (OT): Dante Corriveau scored the game-winner 3:55 into the first overtime to lift the Bolton-Warrensburg boys to the title of the Mehan Invitational at Stillwater.

The win matched the girls team’s championship earlier Friday.

Louis Lang knocked home a loose ball off a corner kick from A.J. Moore to pull B-W into a 1-1 tie in the 75th minute of the game. Ben Rubenstein had given Stillwater the early lead with a solo shot in the first half.

Keith Sonley made four saves for B-W, while Evan Coe had eight stops for the host Warriors.

QUEENSBURY 2, AVERILL PARK 2: Gavin Kelly and Max Roca scored goals as Queensbury opened the season with a tie against Averill Park in the Suburban/Foothills Challenge.

The Spartans got the game-tying goal at the 68:26 mark when Kelly’s pass set up Roca. Kyle Almeida and Carter Dee scored for Averill Park.

QHS outshot Averill Park 9-4.

SOUTH HIGH 3, BURNT HILLS 1: Charlie Bammert, Landon Becker and Nate Marx netted goals as the Bulldogs won their Foothills/Suburban Challenge game at Averill Park. South High outshot the Spartans 11-2.

Becker scored off a Marx assist to make it 2-0. After a Burnt Hills goal, Marx scored off a pass from James Thompson to put the game away.

PERU 6, LAKE GEORGE 1: Peru scored three times in each half to beat the Warriors in a non-leaguer.

Brad Erceg made 27 saves for Lake George. Jack Clark scored the lone goal.

Field hockey

QUEENSBURY 6, BURR & BURTON 1: Alessia Simone and Kendal Kelsey each scored twice as the Spartans opened the season with a non-league victory.

Kaitlyn Barton and Dani Hand also scored for QHS. Qwynn Humphee had a goal for Burr & Burton. The Spartans had 13 penalty corners to Burr & Burton’s two.

GRANVILLE 6, ICHABOD CRANE 0: Natlie Williams scored twice as Granville defeated Ichabod Crane in a field hockey match on Thursday.

Melissa Beaver, Raegan Swain, Ashley Pratt and Haylie Barber also scored for the Golden Horde. Haylie Barber and Claire Gould recorded assists.

Granville outshot Crane 27-0.