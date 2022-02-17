High School Playoff Schedule

---Thursday, Feb. 17---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class B Play-in Games
Bishop Maginn at Coxsackie-Athens, 6 p.m.
Mekeel Christian at Voorheesville, 6 p.m.
Watervliet at Greenville, 6 p.m.
Hudson at Cohoes, 6 p.m.
Class C Play-in Games
Hadley-Luzerne at Canajoharie, 6 p.m.
Waterford at Galway, 6 p.m.
---Friday, Feb. 18---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Guilderland at Niskayuna, 4 p.m.
Class A Opening Round
Emma Willard at South High, 6 p.m.
Mohonasen at Amsterdam, 6 p.m.
Lansingburgh at Troy, 6 p.m.
Scotia at Holy Names, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Play-in Games
Schalmont at Bishop Gibbons, 7 p.m.
Voorheesville at Bishop Maginn, 7 p.m.
Ravena at Greenville, 7 p.m.
---Saturday, Feb. 19---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Opening Round
Coxsackie-Athens/Bishop Maginn winner at Schalmont, 6 p.m.
Johnstown at Tamarac, 6 p.m.
Voorheesville/Mekeel winner at Ichabod Crane, 6 p.m.
Glens Falls at Albany Academy, 6 p.m.
Greenville/Vliet winner at Mechanicville, 6 p.m.
Ravena at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.
Cohoes/Hudson winner at Catskill, 6 p.m.
Schuylerville at Fonda, 6 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Canjo/H-L winner at Duanesburg, 6 p.m.
Mayfield at Cambridge, 6 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Corinth, 6 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Maple Hill, 6 p.m.
Galway/Waterford winner at Greenwich, 6 p.m.
Warrensburg at Chatham, 6 p.m.
Rensselaer at Berne-Knox, 6 p.m.
Schoharie at Whitehall, 6 p.m.
---Tuesday, Feb. 22---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Schenectady at Shenendehowa, 6 p.m.
Bethlehem at Saratoga, 7 p.m.
Guilderland at Albany, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Shaker, 7 p.m.
Columbia at CBA, 7 p.m.
Colonie at Ballston Spa, 7 p.m.
Class B Opening Round
Watervliet at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Cobleskill at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.
Broadalbin-Perth at Fonda, 7 p.m.
Bishop Maginn/Voorheesville winner at Cohoes, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Ravena/Greenville winner at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.
Catskill at Ichabod Crane, 7 p.m.
Class CC Opening Round
Spa Catholic at Granville, 7 p.m.
Mayfield at Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Galway at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
Schoharie at Waterford, 7 p.m.
Cambridge at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Salem vs. Northville at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.
Argyle vs. Spa Catholic at North Warren, 6 p.m.
Germantown at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Gibbons at North Warren, 7:30 p.m.
---Wednesday, Feb. 23---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Opening Round
Burnt Hills at Gloversville, 7 p.m.
South High at Scotia, 7 p.m.
Mohonasen at Averill Park, 7 p.m.
Queensbury at Lansingburgh, 7 p.m.
Class B Opening Round
Gibbons/Schalmont winner vs. Tamarac at Averill Park, 5:30 p.m.
Class D Opening Round
Salem at Fort Ann, 6 p.m.
Heatly at Germantown, 7 p.m.
Fort Edward at Hartford, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinals
TBA
Class C Quarterfinals
TBA
---Thursday, Feb. 24---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Albany vs. Bethlehem at Shaker, 5:30 p.m.
Colonie vs. Columbia at Shenendehowa, 6 p.m.
Niskayuna/Guilderland winner at Shenendehowa, 7:30 p.m.
Saratoga at Shaker, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
Holy Names/Scotia winner vs. Queensbury at Burnt Hills, 6 p.m.
Amsterdam/Mohonasen winner vs. CCHS at Averill Park, 6 p.m.
Troy/Lansingburgh winner at Burnt Hills, 7:30 p.m.
South High/Emma Willard winner at Averill Park, 7:30 p.m.
---Friday, Feb. 25---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Opening Round
Emma Willard at South High, 6 p.m.
Mohonasen at Amsterdam, 6 p.m.
Lansingburgh at Troy, 6 p.m.
Scotia at Holy Names, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
(at Hudson Valley CC)
TBA
WRESTLING
State Championship Tournament at MVP Arena, Albany
---Saturday, Feb. 26---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Shaker/La Salle winner vs. Niskayuna, 5 p.m.
Saratoga/Bethlehem winner vs. Green Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinal
at Hudson Valley CC, noon
Class CC Quarterfinals
(at Saratoga High)
Canajoharie vs. Hoosic Valley, noon
Greenwich/Rensselaer winner vs. Lake George, 1:30 p.m.
Hoosick Falls/Mayfield winner vs. Chatham, 3:30 p.m.
Granville/Spa Catholic winner vs. Stillwater, 5 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
(at Shenendehowa)
Warrensburg vs. Duanesburg, noon
Whitehall/Cambridge winner vs. Berne-Knox, 1:30 p.m.
Waterford/Schoharie winner vs. Fort Plain, 3:30 p.m.
H-L/Galway winner vs. Maple Hill, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
State Championship Tournament at MVP Arena, Albany
---Sunday, Feb. 27---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Scotia/South High winner vs. Amsterdam, noon
Lansingburgh/Queensbury winner vs. Mekeel Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Mohon/Averill Park winner vs. Hudson Falls, 3:30 p.m.
Gloversville/Burnt Hills winner vs. Troy, 5 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
(at Stillwater High)
Loud. Christian vs. St. Johnsville, noon
Hartford/Fort Edward winner vs. North Warren, 1:30 p.m.
Fort Ann/Salem winner vs. Northville, 3:30 p.m.
Germantown/Heatly winner vs. Argyle, 5 p.m.
---Monday, Feb. 28---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class C Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 5 and 6:30 p.m.
Class CC Semifinal
Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class D Semifinals
(at Ballston Spa)
Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
---Tuesday, March 1---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class CC Semifinal
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class AA Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
(at Averill Park)
Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
(at Colonie)
Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
---Wednesday, March 2---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class B Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 5 and 6:30 p.m.
Class D Semifinal
Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
---Thursday, March 3---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class D Semifinal
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class A Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
---Friday, March 4---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class CC Final
Semifinal winners, 6:45 p.m.
---Saturday, March 5---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class B Final
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class B Final
Semifinal winners, 12:45 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 4:15 p.m.
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
---Sunday, March 6---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class CC-C Playoff
at TBA, 12:30 p.m.
BRACKETS: Section II boys and girls basketball
Class AA Boys Basketball
Class A Boys Basketball
Class B Boys Basketball
Class CC Boys Basketball
Class C Boys Basketball
Class D Boys Basketball
Class AA Girls Basketball
Class A Girls Basketball
Class B Girls Basketball
Class C Girls Basketball
Class D Girls Basketball
