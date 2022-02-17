 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Playoff Schedule

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Wednesday's high school sports news series
  • 0

---Thursday, Feb. 17---

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class B Play-in Games

Bishop Maginn at Coxsackie-Athens, 6 p.m.

Mekeel Christian at Voorheesville, 6 p.m.

Watervliet at Greenville, 6 p.m.

Hudson at Cohoes, 6 p.m.

Class C Play-in Games

Hadley-Luzerne at Canajoharie, 6 p.m.

Waterford at Galway, 6 p.m.

---Friday, Feb. 18---

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

Guilderland at Niskayuna, 4 p.m.

Class A Opening Round

Emma Willard at South High, 6 p.m.

Mohonasen at Amsterdam, 6 p.m.

Lansingburgh at Troy, 6 p.m.

Scotia at Holy Names, 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Play-in Games

Schalmont at Bishop Gibbons, 7 p.m.

Voorheesville at Bishop Maginn, 7 p.m.

Ravena at Greenville, 7 p.m.

---Saturday, Feb. 19---

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Opening Round

Coxsackie-Athens/Bishop Maginn winner at Schalmont, 6 p.m.

Johnstown at Tamarac, 6 p.m.

Voorheesville/Mekeel winner at Ichabod Crane, 6 p.m.

Glens Falls at Albany Academy, 6 p.m.

Greenville/Vliet winner at Mechanicville, 6 p.m.

Ravena at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.

Cohoes/Hudson winner at Catskill, 6 p.m.

Schuylerville at Fonda, 6 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Canjo/H-L winner at Duanesburg, 6 p.m.

Mayfield at Cambridge, 6 p.m.

Hoosic Valley at Corinth, 6 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Maple Hill, 6 p.m.

Galway/Waterford winner at Greenwich, 6 p.m.

Warrensburg at Chatham, 6 p.m.

Rensselaer at Berne-Knox, 6 p.m.

Schoharie at Whitehall, 6 p.m.

---Tuesday, Feb. 22---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

Schenectady at Shenendehowa, 6 p.m.

Bethlehem at Saratoga, 7 p.m.

Guilderland at Albany, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Shaker, 7 p.m.

Columbia at CBA, 7 p.m.

Colonie at Ballston Spa, 7 p.m.

Class B Opening Round

Watervliet at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Cobleskill at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at Fonda, 7 p.m.

Bishop Maginn/Voorheesville winner at Cohoes, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Ravena/Greenville winner at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.

Catskill at Ichabod Crane, 7 p.m.

Class CC Opening Round

Spa Catholic at Granville, 7 p.m.

Mayfield at Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Galway at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.

Schoharie at Waterford, 7 p.m.

Cambridge at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Salem vs. Northville at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.

Argyle vs. Spa Catholic at North Warren, 6 p.m.

Germantown at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Gibbons at North Warren, 7:30 p.m.

---Wednesday, Feb. 23---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Opening Round

Burnt Hills at Gloversville, 7 p.m.

South High at Scotia, 7 p.m.

Mohonasen at Averill Park, 7 p.m.

Queensbury at Lansingburgh, 7 p.m.

Class B Opening Round

Gibbons/Schalmont winner vs. Tamarac at Averill Park, 5:30 p.m.

Class D Opening Round

Salem at Fort Ann, 6 p.m.

Heatly at Germantown, 7 p.m.

Fort Edward at Hartford, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Quarterfinals

TBA

Class C Quarterfinals

TBA

---Thursday, Feb. 24---

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Albany vs. Bethlehem at Shaker, 5:30 p.m.

Colonie vs. Columbia at Shenendehowa, 6 p.m.

Niskayuna/Guilderland winner at Shenendehowa, 7:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Shaker, 7:30 p.m.

Class A Quarterfinals

Holy Names/Scotia winner vs. Queensbury at Burnt Hills, 6 p.m.

Amsterdam/Mohonasen winner vs. CCHS at Averill Park, 6 p.m.

Troy/Lansingburgh winner at Burnt Hills, 7:30 p.m.

South High/Emma Willard winner at Averill Park, 7:30 p.m.

---Friday, Feb. 25---

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Opening Round

Emma Willard at South High, 6 p.m.

Mohonasen at Amsterdam, 6 p.m.

Lansingburgh at Troy, 6 p.m.

Scotia at Holy Names, 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

(at Hudson Valley CC)

TBA

WRESTLING

State Championship Tournament at MVP Arena, Albany

---Saturday, Feb. 26---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

(at Hudson Valley CC)

Shaker/La Salle winner vs. Niskayuna, 5 p.m.

Saratoga/Bethlehem winner vs. Green Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinal

at Hudson Valley CC, noon

Class CC Quarterfinals

(at Saratoga High)

Canajoharie vs. Hoosic Valley, noon

Greenwich/Rensselaer winner vs. Lake George, 1:30 p.m.

Hoosick Falls/Mayfield winner vs. Chatham, 3:30 p.m.

Granville/Spa Catholic winner vs. Stillwater, 5 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinals

(at Shenendehowa)

Warrensburg vs. Duanesburg, noon

Whitehall/Cambridge winner vs. Berne-Knox, 1:30 p.m.

Waterford/Schoharie winner vs. Fort Plain, 3:30 p.m.

H-L/Galway winner vs. Maple Hill, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

State Championship Tournament at MVP Arena, Albany

---Sunday, Feb. 27---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

(at Hudson Valley CC)

Scotia/South High winner vs. Amsterdam, noon

Lansingburgh/Queensbury winner vs. Mekeel Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Mohon/Averill Park winner vs. Hudson Falls, 3:30 p.m.

Gloversville/Burnt Hills winner vs. Troy, 5 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

(at Stillwater High)

Loud. Christian vs. St. Johnsville, noon

Hartford/Fort Edward winner vs. North Warren, 1:30 p.m.

Fort Ann/Salem winner vs. Northville, 3:30 p.m.

Germantown/Heatly winner vs. Argyle, 5 p.m.

---Monday, Feb. 28---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Cool Insuring Arena)

Class C Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Class CC Semifinal

Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class D Semifinals

(at Ballston Spa)

Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

---Tuesday, March 1---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Cool Insuring Arena)

Class CC Semifinal

Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class AA Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

(at Averill Park)

Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

(at Colonie)

Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

---Wednesday, March 2---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Cool Insuring Arena)

Class B Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Class D Semifinal

Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

(at Hudson Valley CC)

Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

---Thursday, March 3---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Cool Insuring Arena)

Class D Semifinal

Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class A Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

(at Hudson Valley CC)

Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

---Friday, March 4---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Cool Insuring Arena)

Class C Final

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class CC Final

Semifinal winners, 6:45 p.m.

---Saturday, March 5---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Cool Insuring Arena)

Class D Final

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Class B Final

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

Class A Final

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Class AA Final

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Hudson Valley CC)

Class C Final

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Class B Final

Semifinal winners, 12:45 p.m.

Class A Final

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

Class D Final

Semifinal winners, 4:15 p.m.

Class AA Final

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

---Sunday, March 6---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class CC-C Playoff

at TBA, 12:30 p.m.

