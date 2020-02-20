High School Playoff Schedule

---THURSDAY, FEB. 20---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Play-in Games
Watervliet at Catskill, 6 p.m.
Cohoes at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.
Corinth at Ichabod Crane, 6 p.m.
Albany Academy at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Schuylerville at Hoosick Falls, 6 p.m.
Bishop Maginn at Cairo-Durham, 6 p.m.
---FRIDAY, FEB. 21---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Columbia at Guilderland, 6 p.m.
CCHS at Bethlehem, 6 p.m.
Class A Opening Round
Scotia at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.
Emma Willard at Troy, 6 p.m.
Mohonasen at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Class D Opening Round
Saratoga Catholic at Heatly, 6 p.m.
North Warren at Northville, 6 p.m.
Loudonville Christian at Whitehall, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Play-in Games
Schuylerville at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Tamarac at Coxsackie-Athens, 7 p.m.
Class C Play-in Games
Mayfield at Hoosic Valley, 7 p.m.
Duanesburg at Saratoga Catholic, 7 p.m.
Salem at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
---SATURDAY, FEB. 22---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Opening Round
Catskill/Watervliet winner at Schalmont, 6 p.m.
Greenwich at Cobleskill, 6 p.m.
Ichabod Crane/Corinth winner at Hudson, 6 p.m.
B-P/Cohoes winner at Mechanicville, 6 p.m.
Hoosick Falls/Schuylerville winner at Mekeel Christian, 6 p.m.
Cairo-Durham/Bishop Maginn winner at Ravena, 6 p.m.
Tamarac at Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Glens Falls/Albany Academy winner at Fonda, 6 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Schoharie at Salem, 6 p.m.
Lake George at Berne-Knox, 6 p.m.
Canajoharie at Warrensburg, 6 p.m.
Rensselaer at Duanesburg, 6 p.m.
Chatham at Hoosic Valley, 6 p.m.
Stillwater at Mayfield, 6 p.m.
Voorheesville at Maple Hill, 6 p.m.
---SUNDAY, FEB. 23---
INDOOR TRACK
Section II State Qualifier at UAlbany, 8:30 a.m.
---MONDAY, FEB. 24---
ALPINE SKIING
State Championships
(at Bristol Mountain)
Slalom first runs, 10 a.m.
Slalom second runs, 1 p.m.
NORDIC SKIING
State Championships
(at Harriet Hollister Spencer State Recreation Area)
Girls individual, 10 a.m.
Boys individual, 11:15 a.m.
---TUESDAY, FEB. 25---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Opening Round
Greenwich/Schuylerville winner at Catskill, 7 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Fonda, 7 p.m.
Cohoes at Broadalbin-Perth, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.
Ravena at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Bishop Maginn at Watervliet, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Bishop Gibbons, 7 p.m.
Coxsackie-Athens/Tamarac winner at Schalmont, 7 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Hoosic Valley/Mayfield winner at Voorheesville, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
Galway at Maple Hill, 7 p.m.
Canajoharie at Lake George, 7 p.m.
Cambridge/Salem winner at Granville, 7 p.m.
Waterford at Schoharie, 7 p.m.
Stillwater at Fort Plain, 7 p.m.
Spa Catholic/Duanesburg winner at Berne-Knox, 7 p.m.
Class D Opening Round
Fort Edward vs. Loudonville Christian at Maple Hill, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Hartford vs. Germantown at Fort Edward, 6 p.m.
North Warren/Northville winner vs. Bishop Gibbons at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Whitehall/Loudonville Christian winner at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Spa Catholic/Heatly winner at Fort Edward, 7:30 p.m.
ALPINE SKIING
State Championships
(at Bristol Mountain)
Giant slalom first runs, 10 a.m.
Giant slalom second runs, 1 p.m.
NORDIC SKIING
State Championships
(at Harriet Hollister Spencer State Recreation Area)
Girls relay, 10 a.m.
Boys relay, 11:15 a.m.
---WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
CBA at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Ballston Spa at Niskayuna, 7 p.m.
Albany at Bethlehem, 7 p.m.
Guilderland at Colonie, 7 p.m.
Schenectady at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Class A Opening Round
Mohonasen at Amsterdam, 7 p.m.
South High at Queensbury, 7 p.m.
Catholic Central at Gloversville, 7 p.m.
Burnt Hills at Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.
Scotia at Troy, 7 p.m.
Class D Opening Round
Whitehall at St. Johnsville, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinals
TBA
Class C Quarterfinals
TBA
---THURSDAY, FEB. 27---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Shaker vs. Colonie at Saratoga, 6 p.m.
Niskayuna vs. Albany at Shenendehowa, 6 p.m.
Columbia/Guilderland winner at Saratoga, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem/CCHS winner at Shenendehowa, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
Holy Names vs. Burnt Hills at Queensbury, 6 p.m.
Emma Willard/Troy winner vs. Amsterdam at Averill Park, 6 p.m.
South High/Mohonasen winner at Averill Park, 7:30 p.m.
Scotia/Hudson Falls winner at Queensbury, 7:30 p.m.
---FRIDAY, FEB. 28---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinals
TBA
Class C Quarterfinals
TBA
WRESTLING
State Championships at Times Union Center, Albany, 9 a.m.
---SATURDAY, FEB. 29---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Niskayuna/Ballston Spa winner vs. Albany/Bethlehem winner, 2 p.m.
Colonie/Guilderland winner vs. Saratoga, 4 p.m.
Columbia/Schenectady winner vs. Green Tech, 5:30 p.m.
CBA/La Salle winner vs. Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
(at Stillwater)
Germantown vs. Hartford, 1 p.m.
Fort Ann vs. Argyle, 2:30 p.m.
L. Christian/Fort Edward winner vs. Northville, 4:30 p.m.
Whitehall/St. Johnsville winner vs. North Warren, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
State Championships at Times Union Center, Albany, 9 a.m.
---SUNDAY, MARCH 1---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
(at Hudson Valley CC)
QHS/South High winner vs. CCHS/Gloversville winner, 1 p.m.
Burnt Hills/Hudson Falls winner vs. Lansingburgh, 2:30 p.m.
Troy/Scotia winner vs. Averill Park, 4:30 p.m.
Mohonasen/Amsterdam winner vs. Mekeel Christian, 6 p.m.
---MONDAY, MARCH 2---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class C Semifinal
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class D Semifinals
(at Ballston Spa)
Quarterfinal winners, 6, 7:30 p.m.
---TUESDAY, MARCH 3---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class C Semifinal
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class AA Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
(at Averill Park)
Quarterfinal winners, 6, 7:30 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
(at Colonie)
Quarterfinal winners, 6, 7:30 p.m.
---WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class D semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 5, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Quarterfinal winners, 6, 7:30 p.m.
---THURSDAY, MARCH 5---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Quarterfinal winners, 6, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Quarterfinal winners, 5, 6:30 p.m.
---FRIDAY, MARCH 6---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class B Final
Semifinal winners, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
State Championships
(at Nassau County Aquatic Center)
Preliminaries, 10:30 a.m.
Diving, 1 p.m.
---SATURDAY, MARCH 7---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 12:45 p.m.
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class B Final
Semifinal winners, 12:45 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 4:15 p.m.
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Division II State Quarterfinal
Queensbury vs. Section VII champion at Section VII
BOYS SWIMMING
State Championships
(at Nassau County Aquatic Center)
Finals, 10:30 a.m.
INDOOR TRACK
State Championships
At Ocean Breeze, Staten Island, 9 a.m.