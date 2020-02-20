High School Playoff Schedule
High School Playoff Schedule

---THURSDAY, FEB. 20---

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Play-in Games

Watervliet at Catskill, 6 p.m.

Cohoes at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.

Corinth at Ichabod Crane, 6 p.m.

Albany Academy at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Schuylerville at Hoosick Falls, 6 p.m.

Bishop Maginn at Cairo-Durham, 6 p.m.

---FRIDAY, FEB. 21---

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

Columbia at Guilderland, 6 p.m.

CCHS at Bethlehem, 6 p.m.

Class A Opening Round

Scotia at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.

Emma Willard at Troy, 6 p.m.

Mohonasen at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Class D Opening Round

Saratoga Catholic at Heatly, 6 p.m.

North Warren at Northville, 6 p.m.

Loudonville Christian at Whitehall, 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Play-in Games

Schuylerville at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Tamarac at Coxsackie-Athens, 7 p.m.

Class C Play-in Games

Mayfield at Hoosic Valley, 7 p.m.

Duanesburg at Saratoga Catholic, 7 p.m.

Salem at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

---SATURDAY, FEB. 22---

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Opening Round

Catskill/Watervliet winner at Schalmont, 6 p.m.

Greenwich at Cobleskill, 6 p.m.

Ichabod Crane/Corinth winner at Hudson, 6 p.m.

B-P/Cohoes winner at Mechanicville, 6 p.m.

Hoosick Falls/Schuylerville winner at Mekeel Christian, 6 p.m.

Cairo-Durham/Bishop Maginn winner at Ravena, 6 p.m.

Tamarac at Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Glens Falls/Albany Academy winner at Fonda, 6 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Schoharie at Salem, 6 p.m.

Lake George at Berne-Knox, 6 p.m.

Canajoharie at Warrensburg, 6 p.m.

Rensselaer at Duanesburg, 6 p.m.

Chatham at Hoosic Valley, 6 p.m.

Stillwater at Mayfield, 6 p.m.

Voorheesville at Maple Hill, 6 p.m.

---SUNDAY, FEB. 23---

INDOOR TRACK

Section II State Qualifier at UAlbany, 8:30 a.m.

---MONDAY, FEB. 24---

ALPINE SKIING

State Championships

(at Bristol Mountain)

Slalom first runs, 10 a.m.

Slalom second runs, 1 p.m.

NORDIC SKIING

State Championships

(at Harriet Hollister Spencer State Recreation Area)

Girls individual, 10 a.m.

Boys individual, 11:15 a.m.

---TUESDAY, FEB. 25---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Opening Round

Greenwich/Schuylerville winner at Catskill, 7 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Fonda, 7 p.m.

Cohoes at Broadalbin-Perth, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.

Ravena at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Bishop Maginn at Watervliet, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Bishop Gibbons, 7 p.m.

Coxsackie-Athens/Tamarac winner at Schalmont, 7 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Hoosic Valley/Mayfield winner at Voorheesville, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.

Galway at Maple Hill, 7 p.m.

Canajoharie at Lake George, 7 p.m.

Cambridge/Salem winner at Granville, 7 p.m.

Waterford at Schoharie, 7 p.m.

Stillwater at Fort Plain, 7 p.m.

Spa Catholic/Duanesburg winner at Berne-Knox, 7 p.m.

Class D Opening Round

Fort Edward vs. Loudonville Christian at Maple Hill, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Hartford vs. Germantown at Fort Edward, 6 p.m.

North Warren/Northville winner vs. Bishop Gibbons at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Whitehall/Loudonville Christian winner at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Spa Catholic/Heatly winner at Fort Edward, 7:30 p.m.

ALPINE SKIING

State Championships

(at Bristol Mountain)

Giant slalom first runs, 10 a.m.

Giant slalom second runs, 1 p.m.

NORDIC SKIING

State Championships

(at Harriet Hollister Spencer State Recreation Area)

Girls relay, 10 a.m.

Boys relay, 11:15 a.m.

---WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

CBA at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Ballston Spa at Niskayuna, 7 p.m.

Albany at Bethlehem, 7 p.m.

Guilderland at Colonie, 7 p.m.

Schenectady at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Class A Opening Round

Mohonasen at Amsterdam, 7 p.m.

South High at Queensbury, 7 p.m.

Catholic Central at Gloversville, 7 p.m.

Burnt Hills at Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.

Scotia at Troy, 7 p.m.

Class D Opening Round

Whitehall at St. Johnsville, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Quarterfinals

TBA

Class C Quarterfinals

TBA

---THURSDAY, FEB. 27---

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Shaker vs. Colonie at Saratoga, 6 p.m.

Niskayuna vs. Albany at Shenendehowa, 6 p.m.

Columbia/Guilderland winner at Saratoga, 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem/CCHS winner at Shenendehowa, 7:30 p.m.

Class A Quarterfinals

Holy Names vs. Burnt Hills at Queensbury, 6 p.m.

Emma Willard/Troy winner vs. Amsterdam at Averill Park, 6 p.m.

South High/Mohonasen winner at Averill Park, 7:30 p.m.

Scotia/Hudson Falls winner at Queensbury, 7:30 p.m.

---FRIDAY, FEB. 28---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Quarterfinals

TBA

Class C Quarterfinals

TBA

WRESTLING

State Championships at Times Union Center, Albany, 9 a.m.

---SATURDAY, FEB. 29---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

(at Hudson Valley CC)

Niskayuna/Ballston Spa winner vs. Albany/Bethlehem winner, 2 p.m.

Colonie/Guilderland winner vs. Saratoga, 4 p.m.

Columbia/Schenectady winner vs. Green Tech, 5:30 p.m.

CBA/La Salle winner vs. Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

(at Stillwater)

Germantown vs. Hartford, 1 p.m.

Fort Ann vs. Argyle, 2:30 p.m.

L. Christian/Fort Edward winner vs. Northville, 4:30 p.m.

Whitehall/St. Johnsville winner vs. North Warren, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

State Championships at Times Union Center, Albany, 9 a.m.

---SUNDAY, MARCH 1---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

(at Hudson Valley CC)

QHS/South High winner vs. CCHS/Gloversville winner, 1 p.m.

Burnt Hills/Hudson Falls winner vs. Lansingburgh, 2:30 p.m.

Troy/Scotia winner vs. Averill Park, 4:30 p.m.

Mohonasen/Amsterdam winner vs. Mekeel Christian, 6 p.m.

---MONDAY, MARCH 2---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Cool Insuring Arena)

Class C Semifinal

Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, 6:30, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class D Semifinals

(at Ballston Spa)

Quarterfinal winners, 6, 7:30 p.m.

---TUESDAY, MARCH 3---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Cool Insuring Arena)

Class C Semifinal

Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class AA Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, 6:30, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

(at Averill Park)

Quarterfinal winners, 6, 7:30 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

(at Colonie)

Quarterfinal winners, 6, 7:30 p.m.

---WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Cool Insuring Arena)

Class D semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, 5, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

(at Hudson Valley CC)

Quarterfinal winners, 6, 7:30 p.m.

---THURSDAY, MARCH 5---

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

(at Hudson Valley CC)

Quarterfinal winners, 6, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

(at Cool Insuring Arena)

Quarterfinal winners, 5, 6:30 p.m.

---FRIDAY, MARCH 6---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Cool Insuring Arena)

Class C Final

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class B Final

Semifinal winners, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

State Championships

(at Nassau County Aquatic Center)

Preliminaries, 10:30 a.m.

Diving, 1 p.m.

---SATURDAY, MARCH 7---

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Cool Insuring Arena)

Class D Final

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Class A Final

Semifinal winners, 12:45 p.m.

Class AA Final

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Hudson Valley CC)

Class C Final

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Class B Final

Semifinal winners, 12:45 p.m.

Class A Final

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

Class D Final

Semifinal winners, 4:15 p.m.

Class AA Final

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Division II State Quarterfinal

Queensbury vs. Section VII champion at Section VII

BOYS SWIMMING

State Championships

(at Nassau County Aquatic Center)

Finals, 10:30 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK

State Championships

At Ocean Breeze, Staten Island, 9 a.m.

