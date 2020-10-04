High school officials missing their fall seasons, too

Clark, the longtime former Fort Ann baseball coach, is a former soccer and basketball official himself. He said as of right now, basketball is on track for practice to begin Nov. 30, with games set to tip off on Jan. 4.

“But there are no schedules yet, so I asked our officials to just block out the time on their calendars like they normally would,” Clark said. “Everything is subject to change, though. We don’t know how many games are going to be played and how much it will overlap with the spring. A lot of our guys officiate more than one sport.”

Above all, the officials said the most difficult part of the coronavirus shutdown has been seeing scholastic athletes unable to compete in their chosen sports.

“I can’t even imagine missing your senior year of football. I feel terrible for kids who are missing their senior or junior years of their sport,” Bricoccoli said. “Glens Falls, Schuylerville and Queensbury were all loaded this year. I think we had so many teams with the potential to go to states — to not have the chance to fulfill that is heartbreaking.”

“I live right next to the school — not seeing soccer going on is crazy, especially in as much of a soccer town as Fort Ann is,” Clark said. “I feel bad for the seniors — last year’s juniors are looking at being shut out of it again.”

