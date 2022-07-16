Higgins back in town, with Orlando Predators

Jeff Higgins was back in town this weekend — well, briefly anyway, because he's the first-year head coach of an Arena football team, the Orlando Predators.

The Predators played Saturday night against the Albany Empire in a National Arena League game at MVP Arena.

"It's fun to be back in town, I got to see dad, see some friends and family," said Higgins, a Lake George native who has made Orlando his home since 2013.

But this was far from a pleasure trip for Higgins, whose Predators entered Saturday's game at 3-7 and needing a win to stay in playoff contention in the six-team NAL.

"We've been one game away from the playoffs for the last four or five games, we've lost by two, three, four points," Higgins said by phone Saturday. "We changed our starting quarterback and the guys rallied behind him. This team has fought, they're extremely resilient."

For Higgins, this is exactly what he wants to be doing: coaching football at the highest level possible.

"I was working my way up in (school) administration, assistant principal, principal," said Higgins, who also runs a football speed and agility training camp. "When COVID hit, I decided that I've got to do what I really want to do — life is too short. What have I been doing every year since 1981? Football. I will coach anybody, from a pro to a 9-year-old kid."

Higgins, an All-American at Ithaca College, played for several years with the Glens Falls Greenjackets and in the now-defunct Arenafootball2, the second tier of the original Arena Football League.

Upon retirement, he went into coaching, spending 2005-2012 as head coach at Corinth High School. He also spent two seasons as the Greenjackets head coach and several more as an assistant, plus some one-season gigs in Arena football, which is primarily played in spring and summer.

Higgins moved to Orlando for a high school coaching job in 2013, and that led to a job with the Predators, for whom he has worked as offensive and special-teams coordinator, receivers coach and strength and conditioning coach since 2019. He was named the Predators' head coach in November.

"I was starting to look for jobs in other Arena football leagues, but the position opened up and I wanted to stay in Orlando," he said. "It was a no-brainer to take the job."

xxx

"(Coaching professional athletes) is a different animal, but becoming a pro football coach has always been my number-one thing," Higgins said. "I like being around high-level athletes and make them better. You're still building people, you're still teaching that mistakes come down to fundamentals, whether they're a veteran pro or a 9-year-old kid starting out.

"They're always driven, so you focus on positive things, treat them as men, motivate and encourage," he added. "It's just coaching football, no matter the level. And I couldn't be happier to train athletes in the offseason."

Being a head coach of a professional football team comes with a lot more work and responsibilities, but Higgins said he has enjoyed every moment.

"You might work 20 hours a day, but it's not work to me," he said. "I'm just competing."