SUNY Adirondack sophomores Karley Hertzner and Jana DePalo were named to the Mountain Valley Collegiate Conference's All-Conference Volleyball Team recently.
Hertzner is a middle hitter from Queensbury, while DePalo is an outside hitter from Hudson Falls.
As for team awards, DePalo was the most valuable player, Hertzner was the best offensive player, Megan Friske was the best defensive player, Alysia Kane was most improved and Morgan Bellanger and Alaina Keating shared the coach's award.
