{{featured_button_text}}

HERKIMER CC 3, SUNY ADIRONDACK 0

(at Glens Falls)

Set scores — 23-25, 22-25, 13-25.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

SUNY Adirondack — Karley Hertzner: 8 kills. Jana Depalo: 7 kills. Megan Friske: 26 digs. Morgan Bellanger: 15 digs. Raeann Bombard: 25 assists.

Records — Herkimer Cc: 4-0, 10-6. SUNY Adirondack: 3-1, 10-6.

Comments: Attacking error (19), blocking errors (10) and serving errors (7) plagued the Timberwolves, who will participate in the Cayuga POD on Sunday to face Jefferson CC, Onondaga CC, and Cayuga CC.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments