HERKIMER CC 3, SUNY ADIRONDACK 0
(at Glens Falls)
Set scores — 23-25, 22-25, 13-25.
SUNY Adirondack — Karley Hertzner: 8 kills. Jana Depalo: 7 kills. Megan Friske: 26 digs. Morgan Bellanger: 15 digs. Raeann Bombard: 25 assists.
Records — Herkimer Cc: 4-0, 10-6. SUNY Adirondack: 3-1, 10-6.
Comments: Attacking error (19), blocking errors (10) and serving errors (7) plagued the Timberwolves, who will participate in the Cayuga POD on Sunday to face Jefferson CC, Onondaga CC, and Cayuga CC.
