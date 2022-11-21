 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hebert leads way in HF Run 4 Kids Race

HUDSON FALLS — Jay Hebert was the top runner in Sunday's HF Run 4 Kids Race, covering the 5K distance in 20:47. Peter Flynn McGrath finished second and Daniel McGrath took third.

Jordan LeClair was the top female runner in 22:34, followed by Tracey Delaney and Melissa Kwasniewski.

Despite the cold weather, 176 runners completed the course. The race benefits Operation Santa and the Hudson Falls Rotary Club.

