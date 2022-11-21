Hebert leads way in HF Run 4 Kids Race

HUDSON FALLS — Jay Hebert was the top runner in Sunday's HF Run 4 Kids Race, covering the 5K distance in 20:47. Peter Flynn McGrath finished second and Daniel McGrath took third.

Jordan LeClair was the top female runner in 22:34, followed by Tracey Delaney and Melissa Kwasniewski.

Despite the cold weather, 176 runners completed the course. The race benefits Operation Santa and the Hudson Falls Rotary Club.

Top 30 Finishers Runner (city);Time 1. Jay Hebert (Queensbury);20:47 2. Peter Flynn McGrath; 21:02 3. Daniel McGrath (DC);21:26 4. Timothy Bardin (Queensbury);21:28 5. Andrew Snell;22:00 6. Jonathan Weaver (Hudson Falls);22:31 7. Jordan LeClair;22:34 8. Adam Walker (Hudson Falls);24:04 9. Tracey Delaney;24:15 10. Jordan Beck;24:36 11. Lucier Brown (Hudson Falls);24:48 12. Waytt Otters;24:50 13. Noah Williamson;24:56 14. Glenn Warner (Warrensburg);24:58 15. Stephen Casavant (S. Glens Falls);25:04 16. Jason Hay (Hudson Falls);25:17 17 . Melissa Kwasniewski;25:25 18. Ian Borlang (Hudson Falls);25:31 19. Olivia Suatoni (Ballston Spa);25:40 20. Michael Suatoni;25:43 21. Justin Hutchinson;25:47 22. Noah Tyler;25:59 23. Colin Diffee; 26:00 24. Richard Murphy;26:06 25. William Allen;26:14 26. Trent Harrington (Hudson Falls);26:17 27. Jim Goodspeed;;26:21 28. Lukas Ross;26:22 29. Trevor Britton (Glens Falls);26:36 30. Mark Sager (Glens Falls);26:48