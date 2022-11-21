Hebert leads way in HF Run 4 Kids Race Post-Star staff report Nov 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUDSON FALLS — Jay Hebert was the top runner in Sunday's HF Run 4 Kids Race, covering the 5K distance in 20:47. Peter Flynn McGrath finished second and Daniel McGrath took third. Jordan LeClair was the top female runner in 22:34, followed by Tracey Delaney and Melissa Kwasniewski.Despite the cold weather, 176 runners completed the course. The race benefits Operation Santa and the Hudson Falls Rotary Club. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Jay Hebert Jordan Leclair Hudson Falls Rotary Club Peter Flynn Mcgrath Runner Daniel Mcgrath Tracey Delaney Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Sightings — Nov. 20 Deer are the featured guests in this week's Sightings. Joseph Girard III takes on new/old roles in senior season at Syracuse Joseph Girard III is now the elder statesman as he begins his senior season at Syracuse. Warrensburg-Lake George powers into state semifinals (updated story with videos added) The Warrensburg-Lake George football team rolled to an 85-34 Class C state quarterfinal victory over Gouverneur on Sunday. Cambridge-Salem rallies to win quarterfinal Evan Day scored from 4 yards out early in the fourth quarter as Cambridge-Salem rallied to beat Alexander 12-7 in the state football quarterfinals on Sunday. Lake George takes a shot at state volleyball title Lake George is one of 20 teams competing at Cool Insuring Arena this weekend in the State Girls Volleyball Tournament. Cambridge-Salem set for state quarterfinal After a two-day delay, the Cambridge-Salem football team faces Alexander in the Class D state quarterfinals on Sunday at B-P. Warrensburg-Lake George state quarterfinal postponed to Sunday The Warrensburg-Lake George football team's state quarterfinal game was postponed to Sunday afternoon because its opponent was snowed in. Lake George's Grace York to wrestle D-I at Presbyterian Lake George's Grace York made a bit of history Wednesday, signing her National Letter of Intent to wrestle Division I at Presbyterian College. Lake George volleyball falls in state final four (videos added) Lake George’s run to the State Girls Volleyball Tournament came to an end Saturday in Class D pool play. Warrensburg-Lake George ready for state quarterfinals The Warrensburg-Lake George football team is set to play Gouverneur in the Class C state quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mechanicville. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Everything you need to know about the World Cup 2022 Qatar Falls to Ecuador 2-0, Becoming First World Cup Host Nation to Lose Opening Match Qatar Falls to Ecuador 2-0, Becoming First World Cup Host Nation to Lose Opening Match No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches Qatar 2022, a controversial World Cup: Restrictions on LGBTQ+ community Qatar 2022, a controversial World Cup: Restrictions on LGBTQ+ community