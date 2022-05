EMMITSBURG, Md. — Former Queensbury standout Lance Hayes helped the Sacred Heart men's 1,600-meter relay team set a school record at the Northeast Conference Outdoor Championships on Sunday at Mount St. Mary's College.

Hayes, a freshman, ran with teammates Rafael Mahario, Jonathan Mahon and Joseph Morrone to finish with a time of 3 minutes, 14.63 seconds, good for third place in the meet. They beat the old record of 3:16.95, set in 2010.