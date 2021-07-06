Hartford rolls past Adirondack in Tri-County Middle League softball

HARTFORD 19, ADIRONDACK 8
League: Tri-County Middle League Softball
Hartford 553 51 — 19 16 1
Adirondack 102 50 — 8 9 5
WP — Raeghan Liebig 1-0. LP — Addison Swan 0-2. 2B — Cailin Severance (H). 3B — Olivia Lindrige (H), Isabella Tucci (A).
Hartford highlights: Olivia Lindrige 1-1, 3B, run, RBI, 2 BB, Cailin Severance 3-3, 2B, 3 runs, 2 RBI, Ava Nadeau 2-2, run, 2 RBI, BB, Ariana Raymond 2-3, 2 RBI.
Adirondack highlights: Isabella Tucci 2-3, 3B, run, Ruth Brior 2-2, 3 runs, 2 RBI, Amelia Scroggins 2-3, 3 RBI, K, Laci Bruno 2-3, K, Lily Warrington 2 runs.
Records: Hartford 1-2. Adirondack 0-2.
Notes: Hartford jumped out to a big lead and never looked back. Cailin Severance and Olivia Lindrige had extra-base hits for Hartford, while Isabella Tucci had a leadoff triple in the fourth for Adirondack. Ruth Brior contributed two hits and three runs for Adirondack, and Amelia Scroggins had the first multi-RBI game of her career with two base hits.
FORT ANN 14, WHITEHALL 4
League: Tri-County Middle League baseball
Whitehall 100 21x x — 4 5 5
Fort Ann 431 15x x — 14 5 4
WP — Josh Dornan (1-0). LP — Layden Rozell. 2B — Josh Dornan (FA) 2, Callon Sutliff (FA).
Whitehall highlights: Jake Whiting 1-2, 2 runs, CJ Monty 1-2, RBI, run, Steven Mattison 1-1, run, Anthony Towle 1-1.
Fort Ann highlights: Josh Dornan 4 IP, 7 K and 3 RBI, 2 runs, Callon Sutliff 1-1, 3 BB, 4 runs, RBI, Drew Ladd 1-3, 3 runs, RBI, Riley Barnes RBI, run, Braden Whitney 2 runs.
Records: Fort Ann 4-0, 4-0.
Notes: Josh Dornan pitched four strong innings, striking out seven, and also had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs. Drew Ladd scored three times and Callon Sutliff scored four runs to lead the way offensively. Braden Whitney scored twice and Sean Havens added a run scored.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 11, WHITEHALL 10
League: Tri-County Middle League Baseball
Whitehall 002 032 30 — 10 8 x