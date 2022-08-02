 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hartford outscores Granville in TCML softball

HARTFORD 15, GRANVILLE 3

League: TCML softball

Granville;020;01; —;3;6;0

Hartford;518;1x; —;15;6;2

WP — Vanessa Muller. LP — MaKenzie Garrison (0-1). 2B — Vanessa Muller (Hart). HR — Silver Stewart (Hart).

Granville highlights: Maddie Wilson 2-3, RBI, Kara Jurnak 1-3, R, K, Courtney Ennis 1-3, Allie Gonzalez 1-3, R, RBI, K, MaKenzie Garrison 1-2, R, K, BB.

Hartford highlights: Silver Stewart 1-2, 2-R, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs, K, 2 BB, Vanessa Muller 3-3, 2B, 3 R, RBI, BB, Sierra McDermott 2-3, 2 R, BB.

Records: Granville 3-10. Hartford 5-6-1.

Notes: In this TCML softball play-in game, Hartford jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and never looked back. Silver Stewart led Hartford with a two-run home run in the third inning. Vanessa Muller contributed three hits in addition to throwing five innings with five strikeouts in the circle. Maddie Wilson led Granville with two singles and an RBI. Hartford moves on to play No. 1 seed Salem.

