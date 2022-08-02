Hartford outscores Granville in TCML softball

HARTFORD 15, GRANVILLE 3

Notes: In this TCML softball play-in game, Hartford jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and never looked back. Silver Stewart led Hartford with a two-run home run in the third inning. Vanessa Muller contributed three hits in addition to throwing five innings with five strikeouts in the circle. Maddie Wilson led Granville with two singles and an RBI. Hartford moves on to play No. 1 seed Salem.