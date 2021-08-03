 Skip to main content
Hartford captures TCML softball championship
Hartford captures TCML softball championship

Third-seeded Hartford used a four-run fifth inning to pull ahead of top-seeded Warrensburg for a 14-13 victory Monday in the Tri-County Middle League softball championship game.

Hartford took the lead on Soleia Lamoureux's two-out, two-run double in the fifth. Hartford sealed victory in the seventh, as pitcher Raeghan Liebig snagged a line drive to end Warrensburg's threat with the tying run on third.

Emma Wade went 3 for 3 with a solo home run to lead Hartford with three RBIs and four runs scored. Liebig, who struck out five batters, helped her own cause with a pair of hits. Ava Nadeau added a triple, single and three runs, and Olivia Lindridge had two hits and two RBIs.

Warrensburg seized an early 8-2 lead behind its first five batters before Hartford battled back. Leigha Barnaby went 3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI to lead Warrensburg, which also got three hits each from Zailey Baker, Alexis Brodie and Hope Sherman. Sherman, who belted a triple, and Maddie Monahan drove in three runs apiece.

TCML Softball Championship

Hartford (8-6);203;340;2 —;14;14;5

Warrensburg (11-3);441;110;2 —;13;17;5

WP — Raeghan Liebig. LP — Hope Sherman. 2B — Emma Wade (H), Soleia Lamoureux (H), Leigha Barnaby (W) 2, Karla Sherman (W), Maddie Monahan (W), Hope Sherman (W), Natalie Bederian (W). 3B — Ava Nadeau (H), Hope Sherman (W). HR — Emma Wade (H).

Hartford highlights: Ava Nadeau 2-5, 3B, 3 R, RBI, BB, Emma Wade 3-3, HR, 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI, 2 BB, Soleia Lamoureux 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K, Olivia Lindridge 2-4, 2 RBI, BB, Raeghan Liebig 2-3, R, BB, HBP.

Warrensburg highlights: Leigha Barnaby 3-5, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI, Zailey Baker 3-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, K, Maddie Monahan 2-5, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, Hope Sherman 3-5, 3B, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, K, Alexis Brodie 3-5, 2 RBI.

