Hartford captures TCML softball championship

Third-seeded Hartford used a four-run fifth inning to pull ahead of top-seeded Warrensburg for a 14-13 victory Monday in the Tri-County Middle League softball championship game.

Hartford took the lead on Soleia Lamoureux's two-out, two-run double in the fifth. Hartford sealed victory in the seventh, as pitcher Raeghan Liebig snagged a line drive to end Warrensburg's threat with the tying run on third.

Emma Wade went 3 for 3 with a solo home run to lead Hartford with three RBIs and four runs scored. Liebig, who struck out five batters, helped her own cause with a pair of hits. Ava Nadeau added a triple, single and three runs, and Olivia Lindridge had two hits and two RBIs.

Warrensburg seized an early 8-2 lead behind its first five batters before Hartford battled back. Leigha Barnaby went 3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI to lead Warrensburg, which also got three hits each from Zailey Baker, Alexis Brodie and Hope Sherman. Sherman, who belted a triple, and Maddie Monahan drove in three runs apiece.

