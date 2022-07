AUBURN — Quarterback Tom Hammond rushed for four touchdowns as the Greenjackets beat the Auburn Pride 25-12 on Saturday in the Empire Football League.

Hammond pushed the ball over from 1 yard out three times and scored on a 22-yard run. He also had 239 yards in passing as the Jackets improved to 3-1.

The Greenjackets' defense recovered two fumbles, recorded four sacks and blocked two extra points. The Jackets return home next Saturday to play Broome County at Schuylerville High School (7 p.m.).