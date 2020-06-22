Hague's Trudeau wins antique division modifieds race

Trudeau, a former super stock champion at the track, won the eight-lap antique division of the vintage dirt modifieds. Trudeau drove an original Chuck Akulis "Pink Panther" car.

In other races, Queensbury's Demetrios Drellos was third in the 30-lap sportsman modified, Middle Granville's Russ Farr placed fourth in the 20-lap super stock and Cambridge's Samantha Mulready and Dakota Green took third and fourth in the 20-lap 500cc mini sprint.