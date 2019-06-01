{{featured_button_text}}

HADLEY-LUZERNE 37,
BURNT HILLS 34

Burnt Hills

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Danielle Geir;2;0;0;4

Tim Stocker;1;0;0;2

Tyler Stoker;1;0;0;2

Austin Teal;1;0;0;2

Lukas Little;1;0;0;2

Grayson Dusnica;3;1;2;11

Tucker Bold;1;0;0;2

Alex Tamato;4;0;1;9

Totals;14;1;3;34

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Anna Gallant;1;0;0;2

Chuck Haskell;4;0;0;8

Mike Smith;6;0;0;12

Cole Sesselman;2;0;1;5

Julius Vernon;2;0;2;6

Dustin Lashway;2;0;0;4

Totals;17;0;3;37

Burnt Hills;20;14 — 34

H-Luzerne;15;22 — 37

Notes: The Hadley-Luzerne Eagles trailed most of the game but had a second-half comeback sparked by inspired team defense led by Chuck Haskell.

