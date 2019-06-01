HADLEY-LUZERNE 37,
BURNT HILLS 34
Burnt Hills
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Danielle Geir;2;0;0;4
Tim Stocker;1;0;0;2
Tyler Stoker;1;0;0;2
Austin Teal;1;0;0;2
Lukas Little;1;0;0;2
Grayson Dusnica;3;1;2;11
Tucker Bold;1;0;0;2
Alex Tamato;4;0;1;9
Totals;14;1;3;34
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anna Gallant;1;0;0;2
Chuck Haskell;4;0;0;8
Mike Smith;6;0;0;12
Cole Sesselman;2;0;1;5
Julius Vernon;2;0;2;6
Dustin Lashway;2;0;0;4
Totals;17;0;3;37
Burnt Hills;20;14 — 34
H-Luzerne;15;22 — 37
Notes: The Hadley-Luzerne Eagles trailed most of the game but had a second-half comeback sparked by inspired team defense led by Chuck Haskell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.