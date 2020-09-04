Guidelines released for fall high school sports events

Guidelines for playing sports during the coronavirus pandemic were released Friday night by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

The packet includes 41 pages of NYSPHSAA guidelines and eight pages of supporting letters from the State Education Department. Many questions still remain.

The state has given the go-ahead to low- and moderate-risk sports (soccer, cross country, tennis, swimming, golf and field hockey) to begin practice, and later play games, starting Sept. 21. Football and volleyball can begin practice on that date, but those sports are not yet cleared to play games. Only two spectators per player are allowed to attend.

The NYSPHSAA guidelines offer a detailed list of tasks for school officials regarding practices and games, including some of the following:

Face coverings must be worn by participants during competition "unless players are unable to tolerate a face covering for the physical activity."

Coaches, trainers and other individuals must wear face coverings.

In-game officials are not responsible for monitoring activities related to coronavirus-related concerns on the sidelines, such as social distancing.

Health screenings, including temperature checks, are mandated.

No hugging, high fives, hand shakes or fist bumps are allowed.