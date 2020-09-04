Guidelines released for fall high school sports events

Guidelines for playing sports during the coronavirus pandemic were released Friday night by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
The packet includes 41 pages of NYSPHSAA guidelines and eight pages of supporting letters from the State Education Department. Many questions still remain.
The state has given the go-ahead to low- and moderate-risk sports (soccer, cross country, tennis, swimming, golf and field hockey) to begin practice, and later play games, starting Sept. 21. Football and volleyball can begin practice on that date, but those sports are not yet cleared to play games. Only two spectators per player are allowed to attend.
The NYSPHSAA guidelines offer a detailed list of tasks for school officials regarding practices and games, including some of the following:
- Face coverings must be worn by participants during competition "unless players are unable to tolerate a face covering for the physical activity."
- Coaches, trainers and other individuals must wear face coverings.
- In-game officials are not responsible for monitoring activities related to coronavirus-related concerns on the sidelines, such as social distancing.
- Health screenings, including temperature checks, are mandated.
- No hugging, high fives, hand shakes or fist bumps are allowed.
There are a host of issues that athletic directors and other officials are asked to address when hosting a game. They include parking issues, bench seating, cleaning equipment, handling of paperwork, hand hygiene stations and having proper entry and exit points.
There are also guidelines for each specific sport, including the following:
- Cross country is asked to consider using staggered starts, with runners starting at least one minute apart.
- In soccer, a mandatory two-minute hydration/mask break will be taken in the middle of each half.
- Also in soccer, drop balls are replaced by an indirect kick.
- No sport-specific guidelines were issued for football and volleyball, which are not yet allowed to hold games.
Athletic directors still have a mountain of work ahead as they prepare for the fall season.
"I'm willing to do everything in my power to make it happen," Fort Ann's Jason Humiston said. "There's just a lot of obstacles in the way."
It remains uncertain if any school districts will decide not to offer sports this fall. It's also uncertain how many student-athletes will choose to play under these circumstances.
Click here for the full NYSPHSAA document.
This story will be updated later in the evening.
Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!