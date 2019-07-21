SARATOGA SPRINGS — Guarana went wire-to-wire to win the Coaching Club American Oaks on Sunday, one of three stakes races at Saratoga Race Course.
The postponement of Saturday's racing because of high temperatures was partly responsible for a 13-race card, featuring the 103rd running of the Grade I, $500,000 Coaching Club Oaks as the third race. Guarana paid $2.50 to win as the 1-5 favorite, keeping the horse unbeaten in three career starts.
Mominou went off at 29-1 and won the $200,000 Caress stakes, run as the 11th race on Sunday. The horse paid $61.50 to win under the ride of Kendrick Carmouche.
Golden Award won the Grade III, $200,000 Shuvee Stakes, run as the 13th race on the card, paying $8.50 to win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.