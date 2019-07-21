{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Guarana went wire-to-wire to win the Coaching Club American Oaks on Sunday, one of three stakes races at Saratoga Race Course.

The postponement of Saturday's racing because of high temperatures was partly responsible for a 13-race card, featuring the 103rd running of the Grade I, $500,000 Coaching Club Oaks as the third race. Guarana paid $2.50 to win as the 1-5 favorite, keeping the horse unbeaten in three career starts.

Mominou went off at 29-1 and won the $200,000 Caress stakes, run as the 11th race on Sunday. The horse paid $61.50 to win under the ride of Kendrick Carmouche.

Golden Award won the Grade III, $200,000 Shuvee Stakes, run as the 13th race on the card, paying $8.50 to win.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments