GREENWICH — Bruce Gregg and Emily Skiff were the top runners in the second annual Run Fast for Flint 5K race on Saturday at Greenwich High School.
Gregg was the overall winner in a course-record time of 19:59. Sam Grimmke finished in second place.
Skiff was third overall and the top female runner in 20:37, which was also a record. Emma Cronin was fourth overall and the second woman across the finish line.
The race was held to raise money and awareness for the water crisis in Flint, Mich. The event raised $1,631.78, according to race director Annabel Gregg.
