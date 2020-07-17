Greg Brownell commentary: Think carefully before you condense

But the adults should recognize there's a downside to this. Some athletes who don't want to play two sports at once might feel pressure to double dip for the good of the school. Kids could be more prone to injury through fatigue, and time for academic work would certainly suffer.

If there are no sports until after New Year's Day, I would rather see them try to get in a full winter season followed by a full spring season. That would be challenging enough.

In truth, this may be an academic argument. For the January-to-June scenario to happen, the concerns about coronavirus spread would have to expire within a week or two of New Year's Day. Who can say for sure where we'll be several months from now.

If the situation suddenly improves in the next month, we could be back on the field by October. Or the state might bump the whole school year back a month, allowing sports to go into July and eliminating the overlaps. Or sports may not start until well after the New Year, if at all.

We don't seem capable of getting rid of the virus on our own (i.e., social distancing). They say the earliest a vaccine would be ready is Oct. 1, and then it will take months to get people inoculated. Polls say about half of the population won't get it, and the vaccine may not be 100 percent effective.