Greg Brownell commentary: Think carefully before you condense

Those of us who cover high school sports have come to respect the people who run the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
They love high school sports. They're trying their best to give every student a chance to play in every season, within the scope of the state's guidelines.
They've taken this to the point of coming up with a last-ditch scenario if sports can't get started until after New Year's Day. The tentative plan would have all three seasons played in overlapping periods from January through June.
Dr. Robert Zayas, executive director of the NYSPHSAA, said on Thursday that format is open to change, and that's a good thing. We should think carefully about whether this kind of condensed schedule is a good idea.
The overlap between the second (fall) and third (spring) seasons would be a full month. Any school below the size of a Shenendehowa would almost certainly have players juggling two sports at a time. And at small schools, a majority of athletes might be pulling double duty.
There are athletes who now play two sports in a season, but usually it's something like a soccer player who's a place-kicker for the football team. That's not the same thing as a 16-year-old athlete spending a month as both a running back and a catcher.
I am guessing many athletes would accept the challenge. They're not wired to play it safe.
But the adults should recognize there's a downside to this. Some athletes who don't want to play two sports at once might feel pressure to double dip for the good of the school. Kids could be more prone to injury through fatigue, and time for academic work would certainly suffer.
If there are no sports until after New Year's Day, I would rather see them try to get in a full winter season followed by a full spring season. That would be challenging enough.
In truth, this may be an academic argument. For the January-to-June scenario to happen, the concerns about coronavirus spread would have to expire within a week or two of New Year's Day. Who can say for sure where we'll be several months from now.
If the situation suddenly improves in the next month, we could be back on the field by October. Or the state might bump the whole school year back a month, allowing sports to go into July and eliminating the overlaps. Or sports may not start until well after the New Year, if at all.
We don't seem capable of getting rid of the virus on our own (i.e., social distancing). They say the earliest a vaccine would be ready is Oct. 1, and then it will take months to get people inoculated. Polls say about half of the population won't get it, and the vaccine may not be 100 percent effective.
So who knows.
I'm sure many people out there are not happy that state officials are delaying the sports season. The virus isn't that prevalent up here, and there's an argument to be made that the risk is low and you don't have to play if you don't want to.
But I think contact sports are out of question for the time being. If they play and someone ends up in the hospital with the coronavirus, the people advocating for sports will fade into the background and the chorus will sing: how could you have put kids at risk?
The one thing I don't get is why we can't start on time with a sport like high school golf. It is entirely possible to golf with all social distancing protocols in place. You can bet the kids are out on the golf course right now. Which is better, student-athletes golfing on their own, or playing under the supervision of a coach?
The question answers itself.
It shouldn't matter whether students are in the classroom or working from home. If there's a rule against it, someone in government can change it. Throw our student-athletes a lifeline.
Greg Brownell is Sports Editor of The Post-Star. Follow him on Twitter: @glensfallsse.
