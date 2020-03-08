Greg Brownell commentary: The coronavirus, high school playoffs and the unknown

If that comes to pass and venues are closed, it will not be a popular decision. Going to a state tournament is a big moment for those involved, especially family members. I suspect there will be some issues with people trying to sneak into games (or trying to get themselves listed as "assistant coaches" so they can come in with the team).

If it comes to pass, I will not argue.

The risk of exposure may be low and some will view such a move as overly cautious. But public opinion can be fickle on things like this. If the virus spreads around and they later trace it back to sports events, people will blame political leaders for letting the games go on.

If playing in empty arenas is the only way to let kids chase a state title, then I'm for it.

There are lots of questions to be answered if this happens. Most importantly, how will host sites and the NYSPHSAA make up for lost ticket revenue for state tournaments? It costs money to transport teams, put them up in hotels and open up the arenas.