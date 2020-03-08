Greg Brownell commentary: The coronavirus, high school playoffs and the unknown

This isn't a story about what will happen. It's a story about what might happen.
Because it's not hard to see where we could be headed with regard to the coronavirus.
The governor has declared a state of emergency. RPI announced on Sunday that fans won't be allowed into its hockey playoff games. The women’s world hockey championships were canceled. The NBA has contingency plans for playing games without fans. Fordham University closed its gym to the Catholic High School Athletic Association playoffs.
Also, a man who works one mile from Cool Insuring Arena has tested positive for the virus.
That's just what happened over the weekend. Who knows what tomorrow will bring.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association released a statement Sunday saying it still intends to host its state championships as scheduled. It also said it is examining "all scenarios and options related to the championships as the coronavirus continues to impact New York and the United States."
You have free articles remaining.
State regionals are a few days off. The state basketball tournaments are a little less than two weeks away, including the State Boys Basketball Tournament in Glens Falls. It seems entirely possible that the state playoffs will be held in empty gyms and arenas, if they are played at all.
If that comes to pass and venues are closed, it will not be a popular decision. Going to a state tournament is a big moment for those involved, especially family members. I suspect there will be some issues with people trying to sneak into games (or trying to get themselves listed as "assistant coaches" so they can come in with the team).
If it comes to pass, I will not argue.
The risk of exposure may be low and some will view such a move as overly cautious. But public opinion can be fickle on things like this. If the virus spreads around and they later trace it back to sports events, people will blame political leaders for letting the games go on.
If playing in empty arenas is the only way to let kids chase a state title, then I'm for it.
There are lots of questions to be answered if this happens. Most importantly, how will host sites and the NYSPHSAA make up for lost ticket revenue for state tournaments? It costs money to transport teams, put them up in hotels and open up the arenas.
Let's hope this all blows over in the next two or three weeks. If it doesn't, this is an issue that could slice through the national sports landscape. A comment on my Twitter timeline pointed out that March Madness mixes together thousands of fans from across the nation, which is not a good situation if you're trying to stop a virus from spreading.
I'll leave you with this one, final thought. If they let state playoffs go forward with fans, pay attention to the prevention advice that's being offered. And if you have any the symptoms associated with viruses, even if you think it's just a cold or flu, please stay home. Think about the people around you.
Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.