Greg Brownell column: What lies ahead in high school sports?

What happens if the winter season is pushed back, or canceled? Do you still try to play all three seasons? Do you get rid of Fall II and put winter in its place?

In an online press conference Tuesday, the NYSPHSAA executive director, Dr. Robert Zayas, said the organization hadn't yet made a decision on that.

NYSPHSAA officials are an honest group trying their best to give student-athletes every possible chance to play their chosen sports. It's a noble idea, but it comes with a cost.

Even if you start high-risk sports on Jan. 4, you're compressing three seasons into 5 1/2 months. At small schools, you'll have athletes pressing to get in sports during overlapping seasons, possibly at the expense of academics. You can check the boxes on playing all of your sports, but it doesn't seem like a very meaningful experience.

So here is my thought. If high-risk winter sports get pushed beyond the Jan. 4 date, dump the Fall II season. And if basketball, hockey and wrestling are canceled outright, reset and try to just play a normal spring season.

There's a point where reality needs to kick in. Trying to mash all these sports together is going to produce something that's unsatisfying from the standpoint of what school sports is supposed to be about.

A normal spring season might be the best we can do. Nine months ago, I never dreamed I'd be writing that.

Contact Sports Editor Greg Brownell at brownell@poststar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

