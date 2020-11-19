Greg Brownell column: What lies ahead in high school sports?

The latest round of calendar shuffling — the only high school sport played consistently since last March — came on Tuesday. The starting date for high-risk winter sports was pushed back to Jan. 4.
That's the date hockey, basketball and wrestling can begin. If you're willing to bet that will happen, you probably spent the past few months putting money on the New York Jets.
The state would not allow football and volleyball during the fall, when the local coronavirus infection rate was in single digits. What circumstance would change their mind about contact sports in January? Even if the recent uptick in the infection rate turns around, you're back to where you were in the fall, when high-risk sports were banned.
It's hard for me to imagine the state allowing contact sports before a vaccine has made it to the general population. That could be months.
If that's the case, the governor's office should just come out and say so.
There's another issue coming down the road if they don't get started on Jan. 4. What happens to the rest of the 2020-21 sports season?
The New York State Public High School Association plans to insert a "Fall II" season in between the winter and spring seasons. Football, soccer, field hockey and other sports canceled in the fall would be played during the time.
What happens if the winter season is pushed back, or canceled? Do you still try to play all three seasons? Do you get rid of Fall II and put winter in its place?
In an online press conference Tuesday, the NYSPHSAA executive director, Dr. Robert Zayas, said the organization hadn't yet made a decision on that.
NYSPHSAA officials are an honest group trying their best to give student-athletes every possible chance to play their chosen sports. It's a noble idea, but it comes with a cost.
Even if you start high-risk sports on Jan. 4, you're compressing three seasons into 5 1/2 months. At small schools, you'll have athletes pressing to get in sports during overlapping seasons, possibly at the expense of academics. You can check the boxes on playing all of your sports, but it doesn't seem like a very meaningful experience.
So here is my thought. If high-risk winter sports get pushed beyond the Jan. 4 date, dump the Fall II season. And if basketball, hockey and wrestling are canceled outright, reset and try to just play a normal spring season.
There's a point where reality needs to kick in. Trying to mash all these sports together is going to produce something that's unsatisfying from the standpoint of what school sports is supposed to be about.
A normal spring season might be the best we can do. Nine months ago, I never dreamed I'd be writing that.
Greg Brownell
