Greg Brownell column: New memories about to be made at state tournament

The history is in the building. Maybe you can’t see it, but it’s there, hanging in the air, lurking in the hallways, hovering over the court.

Thirty-six years worth of it. From 1981 to 2016, the State Boys Basketball Tournament resided at what is now called Cool Insuring Arena. A single venue held all the memories for 3 1/2 decades of state championships.

When the tournament left after 2016 — a bitter departure for Glens Falls organizers, who felt they’d run a successful tourney — the memories went into storage. The Federation Tournament of Champions kept basketball going here for three years (which worked out nicely for Glens Falls High School in 2019), but it wasn’t the same.

There’s nothing like the public high school tournament. There’s nothing like 20 teams from across the state converging on a single arena with the dream of winning a state title. And their fans ... who sometimes show up by the thousands.

Whether the big crowds show up this year is a question mark. We’re still coming out of a pandemic, gas prices are through the roof and the closest local team is 40 minutes away.

But the tournament will still offer that rich mix of basketball dreams that makes it special.

There are teams from bigger cities, like Jamestown and Poughkeepsie. There are schools from towns that are barely a dot on the map, like South Kortright and Heuvelton.

There are Section II teams that only have a short bus ride, including Stillwater of the Wasaren League. Then there is Salamanca, which has a 364-mile one-way journey across the state.

If you need an update on gas prices this week, ask a Salamanca fan.

There are schools with long histories of success, like Mount Vernon and its 11 state titles. And there are schools that haven’t come this far in a long time, if ever.

They’ll find a tournament that hasn’t changed much in structure from 2016. It’s still semifinals and finals in five classes, with games running morning, noon and night.

They’ll find an arena that’s made some upgrades in the past few years, and is still just the right size and offers great sight lines from every seat. Even the weather is warming up for the tournament, with Friday promising perfect Fall II weather (if you get the joke, you’re really into high school sports).

Starting Friday, new memories will be made. A building that’s hosted Rod Strickland, King Rice and John Wallace will be taken over by a new generation of players. An arena that’s seen crazy finishes and command performances will add to its history.

Life is good if you’re in Glens Falls and you love basketball. The tournament is back.

Greg Brownell is Sports Editor of The Post-Star. Follow him on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

