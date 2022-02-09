Greg Brownell column: More titles for everyone

I can pretty easily sum up the impact of last week’s state high school sports decision — more plaques, more trophies.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association voted to expand from five to six classes in its six most popular sports — baseball, softball, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer and girls soccer — starting with the 2023-24 season. Individual sports can elect to stay with the current five-class structure, but I’m guessing it will be hard to resist the clarion call for more titles.

The proposal for six classes has been kicking around for a while, due in part to concerns about fairness in competition.

For sectional and state playoffs, schools are divided up according school size. The schools on the larger end of each class tend to have more success. Dividing into six classes would lessen the difference in school size between top and bottom.

The problem is, no matter how you divide the pool in a system based on school size, you can’t get rid of some inequity. There’s always going to be a biggest school and a smallest school in every class. You’re just chipping away at the edges with a change like this.

What it does do is make it easier to win sectional and state titles. The field is thinner for everyone.

The average person’s view of this move will depend on how the numbers shake out and how it affects your favorite team.

If the new classes have your team playing against smaller schools, you’ll be fine with this. If you’re currently near the top of a class and bracket creep bumps you up to play against bigger schools, you won’t like it at all.

There are other states that divide their teams into more classes than New York, even though they have smaller populations. I hope that wasn’t a factor here. There is no reason New York should dilute the playoff process just because other states do it that way.

When the six-class structure arrives, sectional and state organizers will have a lot more work on their hands.

Take girls soccer, for example. Section II plays its semifinals and finals on turf fields at neutral sites. Going to six classes means scheduling those already-busy sites for three more games. And at the state and regional level, everything grows by 20 percent.

This creates some issues for the State Boys Basketball Tournament in Glens Falls. Tournament director Chip Corlew says they can play the extra games within the existing three-day time frame, but they’re already starting pretty early in the morning on some days.

Don’t be surprised if Binghamton comes in with a bid next time around and says, hey, we’ve got a downtown arena and a Division I college gym. I don’t like that idea because it becomes more like an AAU tournament than a marquee event at a central location, but the argument can now be made that you’re better off using multiple sites.

I don’t think we’ve seen the end of this issue. The slippery slope is open for business. Sooner or later, someone will complain that football and volleyball should have six classes, too, or that ice hockey should have three. Or that six classes isn’t enough for basketball, because some state out west has eight classes, or it just isn’t fair to have to play a school with 80 more students. Or whatever.

All of which lessens the value of the titles that are won. But it’s good news for the plaque-makers.

Greg Brownell is sports editor of The Post-Star. Follow him on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.