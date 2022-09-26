 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greenwich's Jenna Brophy inducted into HVCC athletic Hall of Fame

Jenna Brophy

Former Greenwich standout Jenna Brophy, right, shown with Denise Potenza, her tennis coach at Hudson Valley Community College, was inducted into the HVCC Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday.

 Provided photo

TROY — Former Greenwich standout Jenna Brophy was inducted into the Hudson Valley Community College Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Brophy, who started for the Vikings' women's tennis team from 2012-13, was the NJCAA national champion No. 1 singles player in 2013. Unseeded entering the national tournament, she went on to win the title in three sets to become the first women's national tennis champion in school history.

Brophy was also an NJCAA first-team All-American, finishing her career with a perfect regular-season record and won two NJCAA Region III titles.

Brophy, who resides in Greenwich, is currently employed as a registered respiratory therapist at Saratoga Hospital and is pursuing a master's degree from the University of Florida in Health Education and Promotion.

