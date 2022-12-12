Greenwich's Alex Curtis stands out for Columbia-Greene CC

HUDSON — Former Greenwich standout Alex Curtis is coming off back-to-back strong games for the Columbia-Greene Community College men's basketball team.

On Saturday, Curtis shot 5 for 7 from 3-point range to lead the Twins with 16 points in an 80-69 victory over Finger Lakes Community College. On Sunday, he sank five more 3s in a 75-69 loss to Cayuga Community College.

Curtis, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, is averaging about 10 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Twins, and is shooting 40.4 percent from 3-point range.

Curtis also plays for the C-GCC baseball team, where he led the team in fielding percentage and stolen bases last spring as a center fielder and pitcher.