GREENWICH 2, SALEM 1
League: Tri-County Middle League softball championship game
Greenwich 100 000 001; — 2 8 2
Salem 000 100 000; — 1 5 2
WP — Reegan Mullen. LP — Sarah McCauliffe. 2B — Carly Rogers (Gre), (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Carly Rogers, 2-4, 2 RBIs, Sydney Baptie 2-3, 2 singles, Reegan Mullen 5 innings pitched, 4 strikeouts, Lauren Maines 4 innins pitched, 3 strikeouts, Jocelyn Spiezio 2-4, 1 stolen base, Grace McFarren, scored winning run.
Salem highlights: Sarah McCauliffe 9 innings pitched, 2-4, 8 strikeouts, Tori Cary 2-4, 2 singles, MK McPhee, 1 RBI.
Records: Greenwich 14-3. Salem 12-4.
Notes: Tri-County Middle League championship game. No. 1 seeded Salem beats Greenwich for the title in 9 innings. Grace McFarren scored the winning run in the ninth.
GREENWICH 3, ARGYLE 2
League: Tri-County Middle League softball
Greenwich 000 002 1 — 3 8 2
Argyle 100 001 0 — 2 7 0
WP — Lauren Maines. LP — Gretta Schneider. 2B — Isabella Cary (Gre), Destiney Mckernon (Gre), Bry Mattison (Arg).
Greenwich highlights: Lauren Maines 3 strikeouts, Reegan Mullen 7 strikeouts, Carly Rogers 1 RBI, Destiney Mckernon 1 RBI, Isabella Cary, 1-3, 1 RBI.
Argyle highlights: Bry Mattison 2-3, Skylar McDougall 2-3, 1 RBI, Paige Cormie 1 RBI.
Records: Greenwich 13-3. Argyle 12-4.
Notes: TCML semifinals. The other semifinal score was Salem 5, Granville 3.
GREENWICH 17, Ti 1
League: Tri-County Middle League softball
Ticonderoga 100 000 0 — 1 2 0
Greenwich 514 700 x — 17 15 0
WP — Lauren Maines. LP — Sarah Pound. 2B — Andrea Paige (Ti), Carly Rogers (Gre). 3B — Sophia Boyce (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Lauren Maines 6 strikeouts, 2-3, 2 RBIs, Sophia Boyce 3-3, 1 RBI, Destiney Mckernon, 2-3.
Records: Ticonderoga 5-10. Greenwich 12-3.
Notes: TCML quarterfinals.
