Saturday's Regional Finals

When: State regional finals will be played throughout the state on Saturday. Three local teams are still alive.

Girls: Greenwich plays at Maxcy Hall in Potsdam against Canton in Class C at 2:45 p.m.

Boys: Schroon Lake and North Warren meet in Class D at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy at 6:45 p.m.

At stake: Saturday's winners advance to the state final four in Glens Falls (boys) and Troy (girls) next weekend.

Tickets: Must be purchased online at gofan.co.

Online viewing: Games may be watched online at www.NFHSnetwork.com. There is a charge for this service.