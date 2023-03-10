Three local basketball teams hope to take the final step toward the state final four on Saturday in state regional finals.
The Greenwich girls basketball team will travel north to SUNY Potsdam for a Class C battle against Canton at 2:45 p.m. The North Warren and Schroon Lake boys will head south to face each other in a Class D final at Hudson Valley Community College at 6:45 p.m.
The winners of Saturday's games advance to the state final four next weekend (March 17-19). The State Boys Basketball Tournament will be held at Cool Insuring Arena while the State Girls Basketball Tournament is hosted by Hudson Valley Community College.
North Warren and Schroon Lake are separated by two exits on the Northway, but both teams and their fans will travel to Troy on Saturday to play the last of five regional finals at HVCC.
People are also reading…
North Warren went 18-5 this season, catching fire late in the season to win the Adirondack League tournament and the Section II title. The Cougars have won nine of their last 10 games.
Schroon Lake went 21-2 this season, including a 12-0 mark in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference. The Wildcats defeated Crown Point last weekend to claim the Section VII crown.
The state regional playoff schedule for games involving Section II teams.
Schroon Lake and North Warren are ranked seventh and eighth, respectively, in state rankings published by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
Greenwich (25-0), the Section II girls champion in Class C, played a regional semifinal on Wednesday in Plattsburgh, defeating Northeastern Clinton 49-41. Greenwich is ranked third in the state.
Canton (16-7) won the Section X championship. The Bears later lost in the semifinals of that section's unique all-class tournament, which has no bearing on the state playoffs.
Regional finals across the state on Saturday and Sunday will decide the field for the state final four in Glens Falls and Troy. Twenty teams in five classes will play in each tournament.
Tickets for these games must be purchased online. For the North Warren/Schroon Lake game, click here. For the Greenwich game, click here.