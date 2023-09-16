GLENS FALLS — Jon Hammond was frustrated early in the second half of Saturday's New England Football League semifinal.

The Glens Falls Greenjackets only led 13-7 over the Mass Warriors, mistakes and penalties were costing the team, and he wasn't getting the ball.

So when the coaches sent Hammond onto the turf under the new bright lights at Putt LaMay Memorial Field, they expected a big play.

Hammond delivered, reeling in a 28-yard scoring pass from Caleb Condon and barely getting his foot in the corner of the end zone. He followed up by running for a two-point conversion.

That was followed by a pick-six by teammate Todd Bariteau, and the Greenjackets rolled to a 34-14 victory over the Mass Warriors. The win put Glens Falls (9-2) into the championship game in its first year in the NEFL.

The title game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Middleboro Cobras at Glens Falls High School. Middleboro (8-3) defeated Worcester County 21-13 in the other semifinal.

"The whole game, man, when your time comes, you've got to make big plays," said Hammond, a former Hudson Falls standout. "I didn't know if both feet were in, but I guess the rule is one foot — I focused on it and I made it."

"Jonny Hammond was getting frustrated," Jackets head coach Steve Johnson said. "He made a mistake, then he comes out and scores a great touchdown on the catch in the corner, and then gives us the two-point conversion on the bad snap. I told him, 'Plays like that change the tide of the game,' and then we just couldn't be stopped from there."

On the ensuing extra point, Hammond picked up the bad snap, ran to his right, then tucked the ball and ran for the conversion and a 21-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

"I was kind of scared at first and I was trying to look for someone to pass it to, then I was like, 'You know what, I'm just gonna take it,'" Hammond said. "I think that got everybody else hyped, and we got the pick-six right after it."

On the Warriors' next play from scrimmage, quarterback Raymond Kirkland threw the ball into the flat and Bariteau, the outside linebacker, intercepted it and ran it back 35 yards for a 28-7 lead.

"Honestly, no tricks or anything to it — he threw a bad ball right to me. And once I saw it coming to me, I was like, 'I'm taking that back to the house,'" Bariteau said. "I fumbled one a couple of weeks ago, and if you watch the film, I held onto it like a baby and ran it back for the touchdown."

The Jackets' running game was solid, as Quentin Austin rushed for 83 yards and two first-half touchdowns on eight carries, and James Prastio Jr. ran 12 times for 90 yards and a game-sealing score in the fourth quarter.

"Our offensive line absolutely dominated," Johnson said. "They were putting seven, eight in the box, they knew we were running, but they couldn't stop it. Everyone played great."

Glens Falls' defense shut down the Mass Warriors' running game, but Kirkland had a big passing night, completing 11 of 25 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

"The defense played great — we need to cut down on the penalties," Bariteau said. "We really gave up a lot of points and yards that they didn't earn. That kills teams, letting them get things they don't earn. If teams are gonna get something on us, they've got to earn it."

The Jackets were called for multiple penalties in the game. A long reception by Trayvon Carpenter and an apparent pick-six by Brandon Fish were both called back by illegal blocks.

"On this team, everybody wants to be perfect, everyone's jockeying for playing time — so if someone makes a mistake, it floats downhill," Johnson said. "Just keep your heads, make that one play the next time you're in, and it changes the tide."

Johnson also appreciated the opportunity to play on the refurbished FieldTurf surface at Glens Falls High School, rather than muddy East Field.

"The field play is a great factor, I do thank Glens Falls for letting us play here," he said. "It's a world of difference when you put this team on turf, because nobody can run with us — we're way too fast."

"It was a great game, I'm super happy for our team to get in the championship," Hammond said. "I've been on this team for nine years — this is the best feeling right now, because I think we have a real good shot to win it all."

Greenjackets 34, Warriors 14 Mass Warriors (6-5);0;7;0;7 — 14 Glens Falls (9-2);6;7;15;6 — 34 First quarter GF — Austin 2 run (kick failed), 6:39 Second quarter GF — Austin 7 run (Bennett kick), 14:14 MW — Exilhomme 8 pass from Kirkland (Harmon kick), :58 Third quarter GF — Hammond 28 pass from Condon (Hammond run), 8:27 GF — Bariteau 35 interception return (Bennett kick), 7:10 Fourth quarter MW — Kogan 28 pass from Kirkland (Harmon kick), 11:42 GF — Prastio 12 run (run failed), 6:57